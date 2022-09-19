Maruti Jimny 5 Door Likely To Get AWD From Grand Vitara – Spied

Maruti Suzuki is likely to offer only the 5-door version of Jimny SUV in India

Maruti Suzuki strives to hit a home run by gaining more than 50% market share in every segment they step in. When we say every segment, there’s an exception. Because SUVs seem to be the only chink in their armour as of now. But that is changing.

To quench India’s growing SUV trends, Maruti Suzuki has launched Brezza, which has become the highest-selling SUV in India. They have unveiled Grand Vitara SUV and it is expected to be launched in the coming days. It will take on Creta / Seltos. Next they plan to launch an off-road lifestyle-oriented Jimny SUV as well as a crossover SUV based on Baleno. All these products target different SUV segments.

Maruti Jimny 5 Door SUV – New Spy Shots

Suzuki launched the Jimny in 2018 for global markets. Later, Maruti showcased the Jimny SUV at the Auto Expo 2020. But the cute little off-roader never made it to launch. Maruti Suzuki already manufactures Jimny SUV for international markets in India. But it is the 3 door variant.

For India, Maruti is readying a 5-door variant, which has now been spied in detail. India spec Jimny 5-door is expected to enter into production in 2023. The SUV will be offered a 5-door configuration. Below is the latest spy video of the upcoming Maruti Jimny 5-door.

Upcoming Maruti Jimny 5-door version spied in detail Spy shots – Sky Cars / Indra Fathan pic.twitter.com/5Z3Y0dERTu — RushLane (@rushlane) September 19, 2022

Maruti Suzuki 3-door Jimny measures 3,550 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width and stands 1,730 mm tall with 2,250 mm of wheelbase. 5-door Jimny will be comparatively bigger. Width is likely to be kept intact while the wheelbase will be extended to accommodate 2 more doors with a proportionate design.

The 5-door Jimny is rumoured to be 3,850 mm in length and has 2,550 mm of wheelbase. Even with the 300 mm increment, 5-door Jimny is absolutely dwarfed by 3-door Thar and 3-door Gurkha. Gurkha and Thar are also getting more practical 5-door versions soon. Heck, Gurkha is also likely to get a 13-seater model based on Cruiser.

Thar & Gurkha Rival

Maruti Jimny will be powered by a 1.5L K15 petrol engine which makes around 100 bhp and 136.8 Nm torque. This is the same engine which is on offer with existing Maruti cars like Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza and soon to be launched Grand Vitara SUV. Manual as well as automatic transmission will be on offer.

In India, Maruti Jimny 5 door is likely to get AWD system from Grand Vitara, with multiple drive modes. Lifestyle off-roaders are more of a niche in India and customers just want to be associated with the cool factor they come with. Most buyers are city dwellers and hardly take their off-roaders off the road. It is here that the Jimny makes a lot of sense in the city given its size and nimbleness.