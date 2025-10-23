Maruti Suzuki India Limited has achieved another major export milestone with its Jimny 5-door SUV crossing cumulative exports of 1 lakh units from India. Manufactured exclusively in India, the Jimny 5-door has now reached over 100 international markets, reinforcing India’s growing importance as a global automobile manufacturing hub.

Made in India, Loved Worldwide

Launched for export in 2023, the India-made Jimny 5-door quickly found success in global markets such as Japan, Mexico, Australia, South Africa, and Chile. In Japan, where it was introduced earlier this year under the name ‘Jimny Nomade’, the SUV received an overwhelming response, with over 50,000 orders within days of launch. The Jimny 5-door now stands as Maruti Suzuki’s second most exported model, after the Fronx crossover.

Built on a ladder-frame chassis and equipped with Suzuki’s ALLGRIP PRO 4WD system, the Jimny 5-door combines rugged off-road ability with everyday reliability. Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, it delivers durability and performance suited for both adventurous drivers and practical users across markets.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “The Jimny has over half a century of heritage, globally. Jimny 5-door crossing 1 lakh export mark is a proud achievement for Maruti Suzuki. We are deeply thankful to customers around the world for their trust in this acclaimed SUV. Jimny’s strong off-road DNA, reliable performance and uncompromising quality have earned admiration in over 100 countries.

He added, “The Jimny, along with 16 other models exported by Maruti Suzuki, stands as a shining example of ‘Make in India for the World’. The year-on-year rise in the Company’s exports reflects the love and confidence of customers in our products and highlights India’s rise as a hub for world-class automobile manufacturing.”

Record-Breaking H1 FY2026 with 40% Export Growth

This milestone also highlights Maruti Suzuki’s strong export performance. The company shipped over 2 lakh vehicles in H1 FY2025-26, marking a 40% YoY growth and recording its highest-ever half-yearly export volume. With a commanding 46% share of India’s passenger vehicle exports, Maruti Suzuki continues to strengthen its global footprint. In FY2024-25, the company had exported more than 3.3 lakh vehicles, reaffirming its position as India’s leading car exporter.