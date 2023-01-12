Maruti Jimny 5 Door Bookings Open – Brochure, Specs, Variants, Colours

New Jimny 5-door will be longer than its 3-door version with its wheelbase increased 2590 mm – Overall length is 3985 mm

Maruti Suzuki Jimny has made its official debut at the 2023 Auto Expo today. It will be launched later this year in India. The JIMNY (5-door) is unveiled to the world today and will be introduced in India first, followed by Suzuki’s global markets. The JIMNY is built on the 4 essentials of an off-road machine – Ladder Frame Chassis, Ample Body Angles, 3-link rigid axle suspension and ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) with low range transfer gear (4L mode). ALLGRIP PRO offers extreme off-road ability to meet the driver’s spirit of adventure.

Carrying forward its strong legacy of over 50 years of global success, the JIMNY is meant to go deeper, higher and farther. An off-road machine built for purpose, the JIMNY is developed to navigate treacherous terrains, manoeuvre through dense woods, and conquer the toughest terrains with ease. Additionally, it offers a comfortable ride as a daily driver.

Maruti Jimny 5 Door

Maruti Jimny 5-door stands 3,985mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,720mm in height. It gets a 2,590mm long wheelbase as compared to the 3-door’s 2,250mm wheelbase, thus making it longer than the latter. Front track is at 1,395mm while it is at 1,405mm at the rear.

Apart from a longer wheelbase it also gets a larger body shell and two extra doors. The upcoming off-roader will also get an 85 liter boot space, 210mm of ground clearance and fuel tank of 48 liter capacity. Boot space is at 208 liters, and with rear seats folded, boot space increases to 332 liters.

Where its off-roading features are concerned, its ladder-frame construction, axles at the front and rear, All-Grip Pro 4WD system and brake based limited slip differential work to its advantage. It also gets hill hold and hill descent function.

Based on the Jimny Sierra, sold globally, the Jimny 5-door will sport chunky alloy wheels, flared fenders and a high bonnet line. It will also get a large glass area while it will continue to sport all other exterior features as seen on the 3-door version.

LED headlamps, blackened bumpers, flap type door handles and sliding rear window are also a part of its exteriors. The cabin is in a 5 seater arrangement with 2 captain seats in the front and a bench type seat at the rear for upto 3 passengers.

On board features include 9 inch touchscreen infotainment systems with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, and automatic climate control. Safety will be via a total of 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS and EBD. Colour options on offer with 5 door Jimny include Kinetic Yellow, Sizzling Red, Granite Gray, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black, Pearl Arctic White. Sizzling Red Jimny is also offered in dual tone, with Bluish Black Roof.

Engine and Gearbox

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will be powered by a K15B petrol engine. This is the same engine that also powers the Ciaz on which it makes 104 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 135 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm. Transmission option includes a 5 speed manual and 4 speed automatic. Top variant gets AWD system with Low Range Transfer Case. Launch of the new Jimny will take place later this year. Bookings have opened from today, at Nexa dealers as well as online. Launch price of Maruti Jimny 5 door is expected to be around Rs 10-12 lakh, ex-sh.