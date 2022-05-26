Maruti Jimny 5 Door Launch In 2023 – 5 And 7 Seater Option

One of the most awaited launch of the Indian auto industry would be that of the Maruti Jimny 5 door

Since its official debut in the country, during the 2020 Auto Expo, there have been various reports which have suggested that the Jimny will get launched in the country. However, due to the ongoing concerns, majorly led by the Covid-19 pandemic and its associated Global Chip Shortage, it seemed that the top management team of maruti still hadn’t been able to finalize Jimny’s plans for India.

Latest reports confirm that the Jimny’s Indian launch has been given all the required clearance from the company’s HQ. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki already manufactures 3-door Jimny in the country, strictly for exports. Maruti isn’t too sure if a 3-door Jimny will actually do well in the country. Indians usually look up to Maruti cars for their practicality and fuel efficiency. However, a 3-door SUV might not exactly tick the right boxes. Hence, Maruti will be introducing an India specific 5-door Jimny.

Maruti Jimny 5 Door – 7 Seater SUV

Not only Maruti will launch the Jimny as a 5 door SUV, they will also get a 3 row version with 7 seat option. Yes, as per the new report, 2023 Maruti Jimny will be launched as a 5 seater as well as a 7 seater. Launch is likely to take place in Q2 of 2023 calendar year.

Pre-trial production was slated to start in May 2022. But due to shortage in parts, that has now been postponed. This will result in delay of pilot trial of the Jimny 5 door, which was scheduled for Jan 2023. First year production target is set at 75k units for the Jimny 5 door.

The 5-door Jimny will likely be 300mm longer than the standard 3-door offering which is sold internationally. The India spec Jimny could measure under 4m in length, have a height of 1,730mm and a width of 1,645mm. Its wheelbase could measure 2,550mm.

While the Maruti might have their own apprehensions with a 3-door Jimny, Mahindra’s factories are currently working over-time to cater to the long list of customers who have booked their 3-door Thars. The Thar, which was launched in the later half of 2020, has been generating massive bookings regularly. The 3-door SUV is available with both petrol and diesel motors and has a waiting period which currently runs into months. Hence, it proves that there is a sizable market for 3-door SUVs in India, provided that the product is positioned appropriately.

Maruti Jimny Diesel?

Despite being a sub 4 metre SUV, it won’t attract the lower excise duty slab as it would be drawing power from a 1.5 litre petrol engine. The engine will mostly be Maruti’s new 1.5 litre K15C motor. The engine should be capable of dishing out 102hp and 138Nm of max torque. Transmission options will mostly include a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. 4×4 capability is also expected to be offered in select trims.

Maruti is also contemplating on offering a diesel motor with this, claims the report. Maruti management has not green-lighted diesel Jimny yet, but the idea has not been canned as yet. There is a good chance that Maruti could offer Jimny with a diesel engine in India.

Upcoming Maruti Launches

Maruti already has a packed line-up of vehicles which it plans on introducing in the near future. These include a new Alto, 2022 Brezza, and an all new Seltos / Creta challenger. These models will in all probability bring in sales of more than 10K units per month for the Indian OEM.

