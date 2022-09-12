Maruti Jimny 5 Door SUV Spied In India – Thar Rival Launch Soon

Offered in 3-door format, existing Jimny is a capable off-roader with features such as 4WD, ample departure and approach angle and advanced safety features

In production since 1970, Jimny is one of the most popular Suzuki cars globally. Its cumulative sales as of July 2020 were more than 3 million units across 199 countries and regions. Jimny is manufactured in India, but as of now, it’s only for export markets.

With phenomenal response to Mahindra Thar and growing interest in off-road adventures, it’s an opportune time for Suzuki to consider Jimny for Indian market. Just like Thar that has transformed into an all-purpose SUV, Jimny will be launched in 5-door format in India. It will be available for sale in international markets as well.

Maruti Jimny 5 Door SUV Spied In India

Now spied in India, the new Maruti Jimny 5 Door SUV is expected to debut in India next year in January at 2023 Auto Expo. While the vehicle is heavily camouflaged, one can make out the outline of 4 side doors and rear passenger door.

5-door Maruti Jimny has a boxy profile, just like the current 3-door model. There are unlikely to be any major changes to the design. Any styling updates introduced for 5-door variant will be applied for the 3-door version as well. Current Jimny model has features like round headlamps with independent indicators, clamshell bonnet, front grille with vertical openings and rear combination lamps.

On the inside, 5-door Jimny is expected to get features such as 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There could be other features that can be borrowed from new Brezza and upcoming Maruti compact SUV. The idea will be to make 5-door Jimny a complete family car and not limited to just off-roading purposes.

5-door Jimny specs

Dimensionally, 5-door Jimny will be around 3,850 mm long. That’s 300 mm more than the 3-door variant. Wheelbase will be 2,550 mm, which again is a gain of 300 mm. Width and height of 5-door Jimny will be around 1,645 mm and 1,730 mm, respectively. Ground clearance of 210 mm will be the same as 3-door Jimny.

5-door Jimny will weigh around 1,190 kg, which is approximately 100 kg more than 3-door version. Compared to existing Maruti cars, 5-door Jimny will be around the same length as Swift (3,845 mm). It will be shorter than new Brezza that measures 3,995 mm.

While it will be a sub-4-meter SUV, 5-door Jimny won’t have the benefit of lower tax rates, as available to other small cars. That’s because it will have the 1.5-litre motor (K15C). As per rules, sub-4-meter cars with engine capacity of more than 1.2 litre attract a higher tax rate. It’s not certain if Maruti will go for a 1.2-litre motor to become eligible for tax benefits. If that happens, 5-door Jimny could be launched here at an affordable price point.

Suzuki’s K15C Dual Jet motor generates 103 hp of max power and 137 Nm of peak torque. It has a mild-hybrid setup and is mated to either 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. This engine is already in use with cars like Ertiga, XL6 and Brezza. Upcoming Maruti Vitara compact SUV will also get this engine. Maruti Jimny 5-door will be sold via Nexa outlets. It will rival the likes of upcoming Mahindra Thar 5 door and Force Gurkha 5 door.

