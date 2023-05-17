Maruti Jimny Accessories Detailed – Side Cladding, Roof Rails, Spare Tyre Cover

This list of genuine accessories, being offered by the company, will enhance the adventure quotient of the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door, showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo is set to make its official launch in early June. It is currently being showcased at Nexa showrooms and bookings have also commenced at Rs 25,000, while price details are yet to be revealed.

Production of the new Jimny has also commenced and the first unit has rolled out of the company’s plant in Haryana. The company targets production of around 1 lakh units per annum without 66 percent allocated to sales in India and the rest towards exports.

Ahead of launch, Maruti Suzuki has released the list of genuine accessories that will be offered with the new Jimny. These are sporty and directed to enhance the adventure quotient of the Jimny 5-door which in itself targets off-road enthusiasts.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door – Accessories

Roof Rails – With the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door receiving a flat roof, the company is offering customers a choice of sturdy roof rails and roof top tents and awnings.

Side Cladding – To add an extra sense of sportiness to the Maruti Jimny, customers can avail of side cladding as an accessory. The cladding is finished with silver and protect the lower section of the SUV which along with the black wheel arches give it a more muscular stance.

Decals – When the Jimny 5-door was on display at the 2023 Auto Expo, it was seen with decals on its sides that read ‘Jimny’. These could also be a part of the accessories offered by the company.

Chrome accents – A touch of chrome can be had on its grille and fog lamp housing in the front, door handles at the sides and can also extend to tail lamps at the rear. These accessories can either be bought individually or as a package.

Spare tyre cover – Being adventure and off-road oriented, having a spare wheel on its tail gate is required. To protect this spare tyre from the sun, Maruti Suzuki is offering a chrome / black finished cover that fits over the entire tyre. Maruti Jimny accessories price list will be revealed at the time of launch in a few weeks.

Engine Specs

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, positioned on a ladder frame chassis with Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system, comes in powered by a 1.5 liter K15B petrol engine that offers 105 hp power and 134 Nm torque. The engine is mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox or a 4 speed torque converter automatic gearbox. It will compete with the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha upon launch.