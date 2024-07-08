Maruti Jimny Benefits July 2024 Go Up To Rs 3.3 Lakh – Best Time To buy?

While Mahindra Thar offers 4X4 as an option, Maruti Jimny comes equipped with a transfer case as standard fitment across trim levels

Ever since it was launched, Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV has garnered a tonne of interest across the world. Even in India, Jimny is quite popular. However, the same enthusiasm doesn’t translate to sales and Jimny is among the worst-sellers for Maruti Suzuki. To push sales, the company is throwing massive benefits for buyers in July 2024.

Maruti Jimny Benefits July 2024

Even though Jimny sales were attractive in the initial months when it was first launched in June 2023, the numbers failed to sustain in the long run. Jimny sales peaked in July 2023 at 3,778 units. For reference, Jimny sold just 274 units in May 2024 and the numbers from June 2024 are yet to arrive.

Exactly a year later from its glory days, numbers are crumbling and Maruti Suzuki is offering massive benefits to buyers in an attempt to push Jimny sales. In June 2024, last month, Maruti Suzuki increased the benefits on Jimny to Rs 1.5 lakh. In July 2024, this month, potential Jimny buyers can enjoy even more benefits.

The headline figure is Rs 3.3 lakh worth of benefits in July 2024. This is better than the Rs 2 lakh flat official discount (Thunder Edition) offered late last year to clear backlogs. The total benefits of Rs 3.3 lakh are a combination of cash discounts and additional discounts bundled with Maruti Suzuki’s finance services.

Base Zeta trim gets a cash discount of Rs 1.75 lakh and with top-spec Alpha, the cash discount is Rs 1.85 lakh. As we mentioned before, Jimny buyers who opt for Maruti Suzuki finance services will get additional benefits of Rs 1.5 lakh. Thus taking the total benefits to Rs 3.3 lakh.

Is Jimny a good buy today?

Today, Jimny has become a good buy, especially considering the Rs 3.3 lakh worth of benefits. If you factor in a massive backlog and stockpile with dealerships, there may be added discounts at dealer level as well. Depends on how good one’s negotiating skills are. For context, Jimny prices range between Rs 12.74 lakh and Rs 15 lakh (Ex-sh).

On the bright side, Jimny’s arch-rival has a waiting period associated with it, where Jimny is more readily available and riddled with discounts. Jimny has the added advantage over Mahindra Thar as it has five doors as opposed to three and Maruti Suzuki’s extensive dealer network is practically unrivalled.

Jimny packs a decent range of features like a headlight washer, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6 airbags as standard, auto climate control, cruise control, push-button start, and many more. Under the hood, there is a tried and tested 1.5L 103 bhp and 132.4 Nm NA petrol engine mated to a 4X4 transfer case as standard.