Maruti Jimny Copycat Chinese SUV Debuts As Tank 100

Chinese automakers ripping off automobile designs of famous international models is not breaking news. We often come across such duplicate models in China which hardly bother about the International patent law. Another example of a knock-off of a very popular car in international markets has come to light.

Great Wall Motors, which is considered to be a reputed automaker in China, has unveiled a small SUV named Tank 100. The carmaker has blatantly ripped off the design of Suzuki Jimny, a very popular compact off-roading SUV in international markets.

Maruti Jimny Copycat Chinese SUV – Design

Unlike Jimny, Tank 100 has been revealed in both three-door and five-door iterations although there doesn’t appear to be any noticeable difference in overall length and wheelbase. Barring the front face of Tank 100, the entire SUV is a replica of Jimny with the same boxy silhouette and glass panels. The front fascia, in fact, is reminiscent of the new-gen Ford Bronco.

Upfront, Tank 100 receives an all-black multi-slatted grille which is flanked by round headlamps on each side with integrated LED DRLs and turn signals. Like Jimny, its Chinese replica also features a muscular utilitarian bumper which gives it a rugged appeal. The entire bumper has been painted black and houses two circular fog lamps.

When viewed from side, the similarities strike harder with almost identical flared wheel arches covered with robust plastic black-coloured claddings. Other borrowed highlights from Jimny include black door handles, black wing mirrors and side window panels that perfectly replicate the shape of Jimny’s windows. The massive wheel arches are filled with alloy wheels that are mirror images of the ones used in Jimny.

A black roof lends the SUV a nice dual-tone appearance. Moving towards the rear of Tank 100, things remain identical to Jimny with similar vertically oriented taillights, a roof-mounted stop lamp and a flat tailgate with a spare wheel mounted on it. A similar robust bumper has been installed at the rear which also gets two towing hooks underneath.

Expected Interiors & Powertrain

Images of the SUV’s interiors haven’t been revealed yet but the cabin is said to be very similar to its larger sibling Tank 300. This could mean that Tank 100 could be offered a larger touchscreen infotainment display and a digital instrument console. Great Wall Motors has also not shared details of the SUV’s powertrain but certain reports say that it could borrow the powertrain from its older sibling.

This means Tank 100 could be powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which kicks out 224 bhp and 387 Nm of peak torque. Reports reveal that Tank 100 will be equipped with a 4WD system with three differential locks in higher-spec variants. A diesel motor could also be on the cards.