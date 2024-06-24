Maruti Jimny Discounts Increased To 1.5 Lakh – Grand Vitara Up To 1.4 Lakh

Even though Jimny caters to a niche, the lifestyle SUV formula has worked for rivals like Mahindra Thar clocking around 6K units monthly

The month of June 2024 is almost about to end. For India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, it is a perfect time to introduce attractive offers on their premium Nexa vehicles and clear some backlog of inventory. This also combats lack of sales in a few Nexa vehicles like Jimny lifestyle SUV.

The company’s flagship Invicto premium MPV (rebadged Toyota Innova Hycross) doesn’t get any discounts. A few older models like Ciaz and Ignis get marginal discounts like in the previous months. Here is a list of Nexa vehicles that get compelling discounts in June 2024.

1. Jimny

By far, the most benefits and discounts are offered with Jimny lifestyle SUV. It is understandable too, owing to its slow sales (274 units sold in May 2024). Late last year, Maruti Suzuki had slashed the prices by up to Rs 2 lakh (Ex-sh) and offered a styling kit worth Rs 25,000 for free on Jimny Thunder Edition. To clear MY23 inventory, we presume.

Since the beginning of 2024, there has been a steady Rs 50,000 worth of benefits across all variants. At the fag end of June 2024, Maruti has upped the discounts by as much as Rs 1 lakh on top-spec Alpha trim, taking the total benefits to Rs 1.5 lakh. Zeta trim, however, continues to get Rs 50,000 worth of benefits.

2. Grand Vitara

The company’s compact SUV, Grand Vitara, has a much better sales prospect when compared to Jimny. However, the backlog of inventory and the quest to challenge segment leader, Hyundai Creta, has prompted Maruti Suzuki to offer a hefty discount to boost sales. Previously, Grand Vitara benefitted with up to Rs 74,000 worth of benefits. Including a three-year extended warranty that is worth about Rs 38,000.

Now, Maruti has upped the discount margin and the strong hybrid customers can avail as much as Rs 1.4 lakh discounts. Mild hybrid variants of Alpha and Zeta get Rs 64,000 discounts and base Sigma gets Rs 34,000, up by Rs 20,000. CNG variants get benefits of up to Rs 14,000.

3. Fronx

While the big boys get heftier discounts, Fronx gets fewer benefits. Pushing the sales boundaries of Fronx, Maruti recently launched Velocity Edition across all trim levels. Adding to it, Maruti has increased discounts and benefits on Fronx by Rs 20,000, taking the total figure to Rs 77,000 for Turbo variants. NA petrol variants get up to Rs 32,500 and CNG variants up to Rs 12,000.

4. XL6

Based on India’s best-selling MPV, Ertiga, XL6 takes on premium MPV rivals like Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo. For the month of June 2024, Maruti has increased discounts of XL6 by up to Rs 15,000 for petrol-only variants, taking the total benefits to Rs 40,000. Discounts for CNG variants is slightly lower, at Rs 25,000.