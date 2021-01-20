Maruti Jimny Exports From India Start – 1st Batch Of 184 SUVs Sent To Latin America

3-door Jimny is produced in India and exported to overseas markets

Jimny has been spotted testing in India on a number of occasions in recent past. The test mule in those cases was of the international-spec three-door Jimny Sierra. It has been reported earlier as well that Maruti isn’t keen to launch a three-door SUV since it doesn’t serve the purpose of a family car in India and hence it isn’t a viable option for the current market scenario.

Today, Maruti Suzuki India Limited commenced export of Suzuki’s celebrated compact off-roader Jimny from India. The first shipment of 184 units left from Mundra port in Gujarat, to Latin American countries such as Columbia and Peru. The iconic three-door Suzuki Jimny will be exported to Latin America, Middle East and African markets from India.

Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Jimny will fulfill aspirations of customers throughout the world. Jimny manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurugram plant shares the same specification as the export models produced at the Suzuki Motor Corporation’s Kosai plant in Japan. We are confident with Jimny we will be able to enhance our overall exports.”

Jimny Specs

Speculations are rife that Maruti is planning to launch a 5-door version of Jimny with a longer wheelbase specifically for the Indian market. This model will have more rear seat occupants and dedicated luggage space, unlike the international model. The unit exported from India, measures 3645 mm in length, 1645 mm in width, 1720 mm in height.

Like its international-spec model, the export spec model which is now made in India, is powered by a 1.5-litre K-Series naturally aspirated petrol engine churning out 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Jimny 5 door for India

India will not get the 3 door Jimny, which is now being exported. What India will get is a larger version, with 5 doors. This new version is currently being designed and developed by Maruti Suzuki and is expected to be launched next year.

Once launched, it will be offered with same petrol engine as mentioned above. It might also get a diesel engine – even though demand for diesel has fallen considerably post adoption of BS6 emission norms. However, Maruti had also said earlier that they are open to thoughts of bringing back diesel powertrains only if deemed necessary by customers. Judging by the demand of consumers Maruti will take a call whether diesel is still viable for Indian market or not, especially with strict emission laws.

It is evident that cost of diesel engines has risen considerably in the latest emission standards which has led to many manufacturers dropping their diesel models from their lineups. With stricter BS6 phase 2 laws set to commence from 2023, prices of diesel powertrain and cars are said to increase further. This is contrary to recent reports which indicate that Maruti is planning to bring back its 1.5-litre diesel unit on some models.