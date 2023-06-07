Maruti Jimny launch price Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 15.05 lakh – Lease from Rs 33k

Bookings for Maruti Jimny 5 door lifestyle SUV have crossed 30,000 units which could relate to a long waiting period

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door, showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and a successor to the Gypsy, has now been officially launched in India. Bookings had opened earlier this year and to date, the company has amassed over 30,000 orders. Waiting period for manual variants of the Jimny could go upto 6 months upon launch, while it could be an 8 month waiting period for automatic variants.

Prices of Maruti Jimny start from Rs 12.74 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 15.05 lakh, ex-sh. Maruti Jimny manual variants are priced in the range of Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 13.85 lakh while the automatic Jimny variants are priced from Rs 13.94 lakh to Rs 15.05 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

Maruti Jimny launch price Rs 12.74 lakh

Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are privileged to introduce the legendary Jimny, a symbol of adventure, into the Indian market. With its timeless design and exceptional off-road capabilities powered by Suzuki’s ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) technology, the Jimny has been breaking stereotypes for over 5 decades since its global debut in 1970. The launch of Jimny (5-door) marks an exhilarating milestone in our SUV portfolio and will play an important role in our goal of becoming the country’s largest SUV maker.

We are delighted with the response it has received from both prospective customers and critics alike. We are confident that Jimny will empower customers to explore uncharted territories and power through all obstacles with a #NeverTurnBack attitude. India holds a significant position for Suzuki Motor Corporation not only as a domestic market but also as a global export base. It gives me immense pleasure to announce that India will proudly serve as the mother plant for the Jimny (5-door) and will be the first market for its launch. This truly reaffirms our commitment to Make-In-India for the world.”

Maruti Jimny is being offered in to trims of Zeta and Alpha and across four variants. Positioned on a ladder on frame chassis, with Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro four-wheel drive, dimension have increased over its 3 door version due to an added door at the rear and two windows on either sides.

Key features include LED headlamps with washers, keyless entry, push button start, and interiors with 2 row seating, rear doors and a large 9 inch touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety is via 6 airbags, rear view camera, brake assist, hill hold assist, hill descent control, ISOFIX child seat mounts and ABS and EBD.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door – Dimensions and Colour Options

It will receive 5 exterior colour options of Nexa Blue, Bluish Black, Granite Grey, Pearl Arctic White, and Sizzling Red, along with dual tones of Sizzling Red and Kinetic Yellow with a contrasting Bluish Black roof. The Jimny 5-door stands 3,985mm in length, a difference of 340mm over the 3 door variant that stood at 3645mm. It however gets the same 1,645mm width and 1,720mm height but a 340mm longer wheelbase at 2,590mm. Ground clearance is at 210mm while it will weigh 1,190kg, 100kg more than the three door version.

Set to compete against the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha in the lifestyle segment, the Jimny will be powered by a 1.5 liter K15B petrol engine offering 105 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 134.2 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm mated to 5 speed manual or 4 speed automatic gearbox options. It also comes in with Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system with manual transfer case and low-range gearbox with 2WD-high, 4WD-high and 4WD-low modes.