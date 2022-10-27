Maruti Jimny Modified Into A Convertible – Practical, Old School

As far as images reveal, this convertible version of Maruti Jimny seems good enough to be considered for factory production

As compared to Mahindra Thar that is available in both convertible and hard top variants, the choices are limited in case of 3-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny sold in international markets. Considering the popularity of convertible off-roaders, both factory produced and customized units, Jimny seems an apt candidate for such an upgrade. It can help boost sales of Jimny, which is already one of the bestselling car models in the world.

As a proof of concept, China-based car customization shop YiChe Garage has come up with a convertible version of Jimny. As Jimny is currently not sold in China, it had to be imported at a cost of $60,000 (approx. Rs 49.20 lakh). An equal amount was spent on modifications, making this Jimny the costliest unit on the planet. In India, 5-door Jimny is expected to be launched at an initial offer price of around Rs 10 lakh.

Maruti Jimny convertible features

While removing the roof is easy, this customization project brings along a lot more dynamism by borrowing design bits from GWM’s Tank 300 SUV. GWM (Great Wall Motor) is a private automobile manufacturer, 8th largest in China. GWM had ambitious plans for India, but as of now the company has wrapped up its operations in the country.

Design influence of GWM Tank 300 on Jimny convertible is evident in the modified front fascia and across the side and rear section. As compared to factory-produced Jimny that has a vertically slatted grille, modified Jimny gets mesh-type grille design. Headlamps with integrated cross-sectioned LED DRLs look familiar to that of Tank 300 SUV. Similarities extend to other parts such as the bonnet and prominent front bumper.

On the sides, the wheel arches come with grooves for a more rugged look and feel. Factory-produced Jimny too has wide wheel arches, but they have a more polished appearance. At rear, Jimny convertible gets a rectangular tail lamp on the left and spare wheel on the right side. This also is a distinctive feature of Tank 300 SUV.

Among the features that have been retained include the original Kinetic Yellow exterior paint. This shade is one of the popular colour options for Jimny. Changes have been introduced on the inside as well, but much of the hardware items have been retained in their original form.

No performance boost

Jimny convertible doesn’t seem to need a performance boost. With roof and other stock parts removed, its power to weight ratio already stands increased. Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15 motor that churns out 100 bhp of max power and 130 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The SUV is offered in 4×4 configuration with low-range transfer case.

Most of the basic hardware and key features have been retained in this customization project. Jimny utilizes a rigid ladder frame and has 3-link rigid axle suspension with coil spring. It has a 49-degree departure angle and a 37-degree approach angle. Ground clearance is at 210 mm. Safety features include high beam assist, traction control, hill hold control, hill descent control, weaving alert, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning and dual sensor brake support.