Maruti Jimny official ARAI mileage revealed – 3.2 kmpl less than Brezza

The 1.5L K15B petrol engine on Maruti Suzuki Jimny is capable of generating 102 bhp of power and 134.2 Nm of torque, mated to either a 5MT or 4AT

Maruti Suzuki has showcased Jimny in India, but pricing is still under wraps. Dealerships have commenced bookings for a price of Rs. 25,000. Production began on May 10th, 2023 and the launch is in June 2023. It rivals other lifestyle off-roaders like Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

The high-set bonnet, flat front fascia, upright windscreen, flat roof, wide wheel arches, body cladding, lend it tough SUV credentials. At the same time, round headlights, clean lines, and uncluttered sheet metal surfaces lend it an old-school charm as well. Maruti Suzuki underpins Jimny on a tough ladder frame chassis. Unlike the sea of “SUVs” on sale in India.

Maruti Jimny Official ARAI Mileage

Maruti Suzuki even offers ALLGRIP PRO 4X4 transfer case with a low range gear ratio as well. Couple that with a peppy 1.5L K15B petrol engine, Jimny seems to have the substance to match its SUV design. This engine generates 102 bhp of power and 134.2 Nm of torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed torque converter are powertrain choices.

Maruti Jimny mileage figures have now been revealed. Jimny manual mileage is 16.94 kmpl while Jimny automatic mileage is 16.39 kmpl. In comparison, Maruti Brezza delivers about 3.2 kmpl more than respective Jimny variants. Compared to Jimny, which gets 1.5L K15B petrol engine, Brezza gets advanced 1.5L K15C petrol engine with DualJet tech. Brezza and Jimny pricing is likely to overlap in select variants.

Amplifying off-road credentials of Jimny are 36-degree approach angle, 24-degree ramp breakover angle, 50-degree departure angle and an impressive 210 mm ground clearance. For India, Maruti will only offer the 5-door configuration. It measures 3985 mm long, 1645 mm wide and 1720 mm tall. Wheelbase is 2590 mm.

Even though Maruti Suzuki advertises it as a 5-seater, actually seating five adults turn out to be a task, while seating four should not pose any issues. Luggage carrying capacity is 208L with rear seats up and 332L with them folded. Four adults with their luggage for a weekend trip seem to be the perfect use-case scenario for Jimny.

Feature packed on the inside

One area where Jimny shines is in its feature-packed interiors when compared to its predecessor Gypsy in India. For context, Gypsy didn’t have power steering or an AC. Jimny gets AC, power steering and much more.

With top-spec Alpha trim, headlamp washer, LED headlights, auto headlights, fog lights, UV cut glass, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, rear washer and wiper, rear defogger, 6 airbags, limited slip diff, ABS, EBD, ESP, hill hold, keyless entry, push button start, auto climate control, rear view camera, 9” infotainment screen with wireless smartphone connectivity, and more.

