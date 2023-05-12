Maruti Jimny Production Starts – 1st 5 Door Jimny Rolls Out Of India Plant

Maruti Suzuki has started the production of 5 door Jimny at their plant in Haryana – Launch is next month

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door has been highly anticipated ever since it was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. To be sold via Nexa showrooms, bookings have opened for a token amount of Rs 25,000. Production started on 10th May, ahead of official launch in June 2023. Reports indicate that the company targets production at 1 lakh units per year out of which 66 percent will be allocated to sales within the country while the balance will be directed towards exports.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is an extended version of the SUV sold in global markets. It will be sold in India first prior to it making its way abroad. Bearing a similar design to its predecessor, the Jimny 5-door will continue prove its ability to take on the toughest of terrains as has always been a part of its DNA.

The biggest change one sees on the new Jimny over its 3 door counterpart, is the addition of an extra door and window on either side. Thus relating to added length and weight.

It is positioned on a ladder on frame chassis while it also receives Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro four-wheel drive (4WD) as standard. The new Jimny measures 3,985mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,720mm in height while it rides on a 2,590mm long wheelbase giving it a stronger road presence.

Ground clearance is at 210mm. Offered in 5 monotones of Nexa Blue, Bluish Black, Granite Grey, Pearl Arctic White, and Sizzling Red, the Jimny also sports dual tone options of Sizzling Red and Kinetic Yellow along with a contrasting Bluish Black roof.

Interiors, Engine Specs of 5 door Jimny

The interiors are strikingly similar to its 3-door counterpart. It sports a black colour scheme with silver accents, a multi layered dashboard, 9 inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Suzuki Jimny 5-door is laden with safety equipment. These include a total of 6 airbags, hill hold assist, hill descent control, brake assist, rear view camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, brake limited slip differential and ABS and EBD.

The India spec model will be powered by a 1.5 liter petrol engine offering 103 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 134 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm mated to a 5 speed manual and 4 speed AT. Power is sent to all four wheels via Suzuki’s All Grip Pro four-wheel drive system while the Jimny 5-door comes with a low-range transfer box.

With the Jimny 5-door being one of the most anticipated launches from Maruti Suzuki, the company is set to announce prices soon though estimates put it at around Rs 10-16 lakh range. Once launched, the new Jimny will take on the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha in its segment.