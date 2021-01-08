Maruti Jimny SUV For India Codenamed YWD – Launch In July 2022, Thar Rival

The 3-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny is currently being manufactured in India Primarily for overseas markets – 5-door Jimny will launch in India next year

Talks about Jimny SUV’s India launch have intensified ever since it was spotted testing in India. The notable highlight, in this case, was that it was the 3-door international Jimny Sierra model which is sold in Europe.

Maruti has started manufacturing Jimny in India, at their plant in Haryana. Suzuki, their parent company, is short on production for Jimny, as there is a huge demand in global markets. This is why, Suzuki is using Maruti’s production plant in India to manufacture export-spec Jimny.

The one made in India currently, is 3-door variant. This will not be launched in India. What India will get, is a bigger version with 5 doors. As per a new report, this new version has been codenamed as YWD. Sketch of this new 5 door Maruti Jimny has been finalized while quotation requests have been sent to parts supplier, starting this month. Launch date planned is for some time in July 2022.

Exterior Design

The new 5-door Jimny will similar in design as the 3 door. It sports signature design elements of the current generation Jimny including round headlamps, circular fog lamps, five slat front grille and integrated tail lights at rear bumper. It carries its usual boxy silhouette complemented by 16-inch hubless alloy wheels.

In terms of dimensions, 3-door Jimny Sierra 3550 mm in length, 1645 mm in width and has a height of 1730 mm. It offers a wheelbase of 2250 mm. The 5 door Jimny is expected to be 3995mm – keeping it under 4 meter in length. Other dimensions might also change.

Powertrain & Transmission

5-door Maruti Jimny will be powered by a 1.5-litre K-Series, flour-cylinder petrol engine which churns out 102 of Power and 138 Nm of peak torque. This same engine also powers Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ciaz in Maruti Suzuki’s India portfolio. Transmission duties are carried out either by a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter. A part-time selectable 4WD will be made standard alongside a low-range transfer case.

There is a notion of thought that the fourth generation Jimny will be rebranded as the new generation Maruti Gypsy in India. It is to be noted that the classic off-roader went off sale in 2018 since it did not comply with the latest vehicular safety norms.

However, it is still a sought after model gauging by its demand in the used car market. It is still manufactured, exclusively sold to the Indian armed forces. If and when it is launched in India, it will directly lock horns with Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

