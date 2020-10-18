Maruti Jimny SUV Spied Testing In India For First Time – Launch 2021

This is the first time Maruti Jimny SUV has been spied on test on Indian roads

In the past few months, there have been multiple reports regarding the launch of new generation Jimny SUV in India. Some reports claimed that the launch is not going to take place in India, as there will be no demand for a 3 door SUV like Jimny. While some reports stated that India is going to get a longer version of 4th gen Jimny, which will come with 5 doors.

All said and done, now the Maruti Jimny has been spied on test for the first time on the Indian roads. The spy shots and spy video of new Maruti Jimny in India was clicked by Youtube channel Kar DIY. It was shot when the car was testing in Manesar in Gurgaon, near Maruti’s manufacturing plant.

Spotted in White colour, the new Maruti Jimny does come with a good road presence. It looks tall, sturdy and a perfect rival to the new Mahindra Thar. In the video, one can see that the test mule driver is trying hard to get away from the auto enthusiast clicking video. And in doing so, we can also notice that the Jimny does have a good pickup.

Speaking about engine, the new Maruti Jimny is powered by a K15B, 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder petrol engine offering 102 PS power at 6,000 rpm and 130 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm mated to a 5 speed manual or 4 speed automatic transmission. This is the same engine which Maruti offers on board the Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, XL6. Jimny is offered with 2WD as well as 4×4 drive modes.

3 Door or 5 Door Jimny for India

For India, the new Jimny would be a replacement to the recently discontinued Maruti Gypsy. Internationally, Suzuki Jimny is offered in a 3 door version only. When questioned about is feasibility of launch of 3 door Jimny in India, Maruti India official had earlier stated that the 3 door version is a very niche segment in the country and was not feasible.

At the same time, Maruti also knows the successful launch of new Mahindra Thar. Also launched only as a 3 door, Mahindra Thar has received overwhelming response. In just 4 days of launch, bookings crossed the 10k mark, and continues to grow. Thar waiting period now extends to 3 month in some cases.

Is it possible that seeing the amazing response new Thar has received, Maruti has changed mind, and decided to launch Jimny 3 door in India. Or is it testing the 3 door Jimny for export purpose? It is possible that Maruti launches the 3 door Jimny as a CBU / CKD, as early as next year in India, that is 2021. And launch the made in India 5 door Jimny by 2023.

There are no certain answers for now. But seeing the Jimny starting road test in India, is surely an exciting news for SUV enthusiasts. Even today, there are thousands of fans of the Gypsy brand. If launched in India, expect the Jimny to be branded as the New Maruti Gypsy.

Speaking about the Gypsy legacy – It was launched in 1985 and was 33 years in production. It was among the company’s earliest models which also included the Maruti 800 and Omni van. The main reason for its discontinuation was the fact that the Gypsy did not comply with safety and crash test norms while investments would have been unfeasible.