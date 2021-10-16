Maruti Jimny SUV Teased Via NEXA – Launch Soon To Rival Thar

After getting launched in many countries around the world, the new Jimny SUV is getting ready for India launch

New Jimny is the latest generation of the Maruti Gypsy which was on sale in India a few years ago. It has been long rumoured that sub 4 meter SUV will be launched in India. Maruti had even showcased the 4×4 at the 2020 Auto Expo last year. Now, as per the latest teaser shared by Maruti NEXA, it seems like the launch is finally near.

Maruti Jimny SUV Teased

Maruti has been manufacturing Jimny at their plant in India for a few months now. But these are the 3 door units only for the export market. Maruti had been saying that the 3 door Jimny will not find enough buyers, but that probably is not the case. Mahindra Thar is a 3 door SUV and has registered over 75k bookings in under 1 year.

Maruti does not have a 4×4 on offer in its portfolio in India. Via their Nexa premium channel, Maruti retails the likes of Baleno, S-Cross, XL6, Ciaz and Ignis. The teaser shared by Nexa says – “This just in! A wild adventurous ride has been spotted making its way through different terrains! The one question is, what car is this? Comment down below and take a guess!”

Maruti has also used the hashtag ‘SUV For Adventure’ with the caption. 5 door Jimny has not launched yet in any market. It is still in the testing phase. Considering the teaser, it is likely that Maruti has decided to launch 3 door Jimny 4×4 in India.

Maruti Jimny Design

India-spec Maruti Jimny is expected to be similar to the one on sale in international markets. It will sport rounded headlamps and fog lamps, upright pillars and flared wheel arches. It will receive high ground clearance to take on Indian road conditions.

Interiors will be seen with a touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with SatNav. It will also receive reverse parking camera and a host of safety features among which will be lane departure warning, dual sensor brake support, dual SRS airbags, ISO FIX child seat mounts, ABD and EBD. It will also receive vehicle stability control and brake enabled Limited Slip Differential System.

Engine specifications on the Jimny in India would include a 1.5 liter petrol engine which powers the Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, etc currently. It is rated to deliver 104 PS and 138 Nm. The 4 cylinder naturally aspirated engine is offered with either a 4 speed automatic transmission or manual gearbox.

3-door Jimny is not expected to be priced aggressively. It will be a lifestyle SUV, which will command exclusivity. Once launched, it will take on the likes of Mahindra Thar and the new Force Gurkha.