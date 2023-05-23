Maruti Jimny takes off during off-road – Lands in showrooms on 7th June

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will take on Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha upon launch in India on 7th June 2023

With industry-wide SUV sales reaching new heights, Maruti Suzuki is also seeking to increase their portion in this pie. The company currently has 3 SUVs – Fronx, Brezza and Grand Vitara in its portfolio and is set to introduce the Jimny 5 door SUV on 7th June 2023.

Jimny 5-door was showcased at 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year. What followed was a series of spy shots and dealer displays, while more recently the company has revealed mileage figures and an accessory list that will be making their way onto the new Jimny 5-door.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door goes off road

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be powered by a 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine offering 103 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 134 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine will be mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox or 4 speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The new Jimny will be based on a ladder frame chassis while it will also receive ALLGRIP PRO 4WD technology as standard so as to enhance its off-road performance. In a new video shared by Maruti Suzuki, they show the off-road capabilities of the new Jimny. Take a look at the Jimny off-road video below.

Slated to be sold via Maruti Suzuki’s exclusive Nexa dealerships, the first unit of Jimny 5-door SUV has just rolled off production lines at the company plant in Gurugram. Bookings have been open ever since the Jimny went on display in January and till date, the company has received over 30,000 bookings.

Dimensions, Exteriors and Interior Features

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door offered in two broad trims – Zeta and Alpha, measures 3,985mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,720mm in height. It gets a 2,590mm long wheelbase, ground clearance is at 210mm while kerb weight stands at 1190 kgs. Boot space is at 208 liters. Colour options in mono tones are seen in Nexa Blue, Bluish Black, Granite Grey, Pearl Arctic White, and Sizzling Red, along with dual toned Sizzling Red and Kinetic Yellow with contrasting Bluish Black roof.

The interiors will follow a similar arrangement as seen on its 3-door counterpart but in 5 seater as well as 7 seater options. The cabin is seen in a black colour scheme and silver accents while features include 9 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, multi layered dashboard, cruise control, keyless entry, push button start, etc. Passenger safety is via a total of 6 airbags, rear view camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, electronic stability control, hill hold assist and ABS and EBD.

More recently, ARAI has also disclosed certified mileage figures of Maruti Suzuki Jimny. It will deliver 16.94 km/l for petrol manual variants while mileage on its petrol automatic variants could stand at 16.39 km/l. Maruti Jimny 5 door will find itself competing with the Force Gurkha in its segment while Mahindra is also working on a 5-door version of the Thar SUV, which will be its other rival.