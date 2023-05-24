Maruti Jimny vs Mahindra Thar walkaround – Style vs Substance?

Even with 5-doors, Jimny is just as long as the 3-door Thar, but significantly narrower and shorter

Mahindra Thar is the de facto lifestyle off-roader SUV in India currently. Thar has made a significant impact in Indian automotive market and brought lifestyle vehicle genre back from the dead. Now, Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the latest entrant in this space and challenges the current champ.

Ahead of launch, media drives have commenced. Wildarm Vehicle has posted a walkaround video of Jimny and Thar side by side. Maruti Suzuki aims to strengthen its SUV portfolio with Jimny and gain dominance in SUV space as it does with many other segments. How does Jimny fare against Thar? Let’s take a look.

Jimny Vs Thar Walkaround Comparison

Even though Jimny is a five-door vehicle and Thar is a 3-door vehicle, the latter absolutely trounces the former. Thar looks bullish and absolutely dwarfs Jimny. Mahindra Thar measures 3985 mm long, 1820 mm wide, up to 1896 mm tall and has a long wheelbase of 2450 mm. In comparison, Jimny measures 3985 mm long, 1645 mm wide, 1720 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2590 mm.

Because Jimny accommodates a 2nd row of seating, it has a wheelbase that is 140 mm longer than Thar’s. Other than that, Thar is 175 mm wider and 176 mm taller than Jimny. Thar sits higher off the ground at 226mm, while Jimny’s ground clearance is 210mm. At 208L, Jimny has better luggage carrying capacity too.

Adding more muscle is Thar’s 255/65-R18 A/T tyres. In contrast, Jimny offers very skinny 195/80-R15 tyres. Adding salt to Jimny’s wound is these are H/T tyres and not A/T. The 1.5L K15 4-cylinder naturally aspirated in Jimny is good for 103 bhp of power and 134.2 Nm of torque and is mated to either a 5-speed MT or 4-speed torque converter. A 4X4 transfer case is standard fitment.

Thar’s 4X4 range offer either a 2.0L turbo petrol with 150 bhp and 300 Nm or a 2.2L turbo diesel with 130 bhp and 300 Nm. Both powertrains come equipped with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter. Credits where credits are due, Jimny weighs around 1,200 kg, while Thar easily crosses 1,700 kg. Lightness aid in better fuel efficiency and off-road scenario.

Thar offer choices like no other lifestyle vehicle in India

Mahindra is strategically offering a ton of choices with Thar. Whether you want 4X2 or 4X4 choices, petrol or diesel choices, manual or automatic with both petrol and diesel (except for 1.5L automatic), soft top or hard top or convertible top choices, option for a mechanically locking diff (with top trims). With the 1.5L diesel, Thar even allows buyers to enjoy B-segment road tax benefits, something which Jimny can’t provide.

Jimny strikes back with some features. LED headlights, keyless entry, push button start, headlight washers, a larger 9” touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, convenience of 2nd-row seats, rear doors and a friendlier tailgate. For lifestyle segment, these features are not must-have or deal breakers. Maruti’s pricing strategies will be the decisive factor in Jimny’s success. Maruti will launch Jimny on June 7th, revealing prices.