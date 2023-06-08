Maruti Jimny Zeta Base variant walkaround – First owner takes delivery

Maruti Suzuki Jimny base Zeta variant draws power via a 1.5 liter petrol engine with 4-wheel drive and manual and automatic transmission options

After its initial showcasing at the 2023 Auto Expo followed by photo leaks, TVCs and spy shots, the much anticipated Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door has been launched in India. Jimny SUV 5-door, is being offered in two variants of Zeta and Alpha. Jimny Zeta costs Rs. 12.74 lakh while the automatic costs Rs. 13.94 lakhs. Jimny Alpha variant with manual transmission is priced at Rs. 13.69 lakh and with automatic at Rs. 14.89 lakh. Jimny Alpha dual tone is priced highest at Rs 15.05 lakh. (All prices ex-showroom).

The company has been accepting bookings ever since the Jimny 5-door made its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January and till date have received over 30,000 bookings. Production has commenced from May 2023 and deliveries have now started. Considering the number of orders, the waiting period could extend from 6-8 months. Buyers can also opt for a subscription plan which is being offered by the company at a monthly fee of Rs 33,550.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta base variant walkaround

Here we detail the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door base Zeta variant with its exterior and interior features as have been revealed in a walk around video by The Car Show. The Jimny 5-door Zeta positioned on a ladder-on-frame chassis with Suzuki AllGrip Pro four wheel drive gains in dimensions over its 3-door variant thanks to 2 doors and 2 windows at the rear.

Being a base model, it gets standard features. The video shows an all-black Jimny, built on a strong body frame with upright A pillars and flat clamshell bonnet. The exteriors, in a black colour scheme, sports a large front grille with the silver coloured Suzuki logo positioned in the center. It receives halogen head and tail lamps as being a base variant it misses out on LED or projector headlamps which is seen on the Alpha trim.

All black finished door handles and black bumpers with massive wheel arches are also a part of its exterior makeup while Jimny Zeta rides on 15 inch steel wheels. It gets reverse camera and parking sensors along with a spare wheel mounted on its tail gate, rear wiper, washer and defogger, and Jimny logo at the rear completes its exterior makeup.

The interiors are spacious and also finished in an all black colour scheme. The seats are in black fabric but receive sufficient cushioning and offer optimum comfort. Day-night inside mirrors, all power windows, tilt steering, 7 inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, orange illuminated indicators, 2 AC vents, remote central locking and adjustable headrests also make up its interiors.

Boot space is at a premium which can be extended with rear seats folded in a 50:50 split. Safety is via a total of 6 airbags – side, curtain and front, brake assist, hill hold assist, rear view camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS and EBD.

Engine Specs – Power, Transmission and Fuel Efficiency

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door draws its power via a 1.5 liter K-Series petrol engine offering 105 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 134.2 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine gets mated to a 5 speed manual or 4 speed automatic gearbox. It gets Suzuki AllGrip Pro 4WD system along with manual transfer case and low range gearbox with three modes of 2WD high, 4WD high and 4WD low. It claims to offer fuel efficiency of up to 16.94km/l.