Maruti Launches 5,000th Service Center – 2.5 Crore Cars Serviced Last Year

Located at Gurugram in Haryana, this new 5,000th service touchpoint is a part of the company’s endeavour to continuously enhance customer’s vehicle ownership experience

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has further expanded its service network to reach 5,000 touchpoints in the country. The newest such touchpoint, opened at Gurugram in Haryana, was inaugurated by Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki and further expands the company’s reach in offering owners better customer service oriented facilities thus enhancing customer satisfaction initiatives.

Maruti 5,000th Service Touchpoint Inaugurated in Gurugram

This is an important milestone in the Maruti Suzuki service network. With this new setup, the company has now reached its 5,000th service network spread over 2,500 cities in India ever since the first such workshop was inaugurated in 1983.

Between the periods 1983 to 1977, the company set up 1,000 service touchpoints which increased to 2,000 touchpoints over the next 9 years. The company quickly progressed to touch the 5,000th service outlet, of which the past 1,000 were set up in the past 3 years.

2.5 Crore Cars Serviced in FY 2023-24

Such is the commitment of Maruti Suzuki, that the company has serviced 2.5 Crore cars in the FY 2023-24 period via this vast service network. It is easy to locate the nearest Maruti service touchpoint as they are at strategic locations both within city limits and in remote areas.

Also in the financial year 2023-24, the company added 400 service touchpoints, making it the highest-ever addition in any financial year. Apart from a strong network of sales and service network, Maruti Suzuki, the No. 1 best-selling automaker in India has also introduced several first in industry service formats for its customers.

The company also offers mobile support to its buyers thus bringing service to the customer’s door step. A quick response team offers emergency on road assistance while endeavor’s such as multi language voice BOT, digitalized job card facilities and digital owner’s manual have enhanced the buyer’s experience to an all new level.

Upcoming Launches

Following launch of the new Swift, Maruti Suzuki has plans to expand its current portfolio to include 5 new cars, some of which are in the electric and hybrid range. The 2024 DZire is one of its upcoming launches and has been spied on test a number of times. Maruti Suzuki is also foraying into electric SUV space with its new EV called EVX.

Grand Vitara seven-seater is expected to launch in early 2025. Maruti is working on affordable hybrid tech, which will power their small cars in the future. Under this, Maruti is likely to offer Baleno and Fronx in hybrid formats in the future. Then there is also the eWX. This mini electric car will take on the MG Comet and Tata Tiago EV.