Maruti Launches Run On What You Love Campaign – Promotes Thrill and Eco-Friendliness of CNG Cars

Maruti Suzuki Launches ‘Run On What You Love’ Campaign to Highlight S-CNG Vehicles’ Adventure and Efficiency

Rumours have been put to rest. The teaser shared by Maruti Suzuki something new coming in their CNG space, was not about a new car launch, but about a new CNG campaign. Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has unveiled its latest campaign, ‘Run On What You Love,’ celebrating the joy, freedom, and adventure that come with driving S-CNG vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki Unveils ‘Run On What You Love’ Campaign

This campaign underscores the benefits of Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG technology, designed for optimal performance and unmatched fuel efficiency, and targets young, environmentally conscious drivers who prioritize both sustainability and excitement in their driving experiences.

The ‘Run On What You Love’ campaign features a film that captures the essence of youthful exuberance and the spirit of exploration. The narrative is designed to resonate with a new generation of drivers, emphasizing the confidence and superior mileage that Maruti Suzuki’s range of S-CNG vehicles provides. The campaign will be widely promoted across various platforms, including TV, digital, radio, and social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Mr Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The ‘Run On What You Love’ campaign celebrates the new-age CNG car buyer who is making a conscious choice and living life to the fullest. We believe CNG cars are no longer just about functionality; they are about enjoying the journey, embracing adventures, and pursuing passions. Through this campaign, we aim to inspire a new generation of drivers to explore the endless possibilities that S-CNG vehicles offer.”

Maruti Suzuki has been a pioneer in the CNG segment in India since 2010 and has sold over 1.8 million S-CNG vehicles to date, securing a commanding market share of 74.1% in the CNG segment. Mr. Banerjee expressed the company’s ambition to build on this success by targeting higher volumes in the current fiscal year.

Maruti Suzuki’s Tribute to Adventure and Sustainability with S-CNG Cars

In conjunction with the campaign, MSIL organized a ‘Sustainability Drive’ to mark World Environment Day, demonstrating the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship. This initiative spanned over 1700 cities nationwide, involving a symbolic gesture where every customer interested in S-CNG vehicles was gifted a plant. This effort aimed to highlight the environmental benefits of S-CNG vehicles and engage customers in promoting conservation and sustainability.

MSIL’s S-CNG technology is developed at their world-class Research & Development facility, ensuring vehicles deliver safety, performance, durability, and high fuel efficiency. The S-CNG system incorporates dual inter-dependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an Intelligent Injection System, ensuring a balanced air-fuel ratio for superior performance. Enhanced safety features include stainless steel pipes and joints to prevent corrosion and leakage, integrated wire harnesses to avoid short-circuiting, and a microswitch to prevent the vehicle from starting during CNG refuelling.

Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG vehicle lineup includes 13 models: Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Dzire, Ertiga, Brezza, Eeco, Baleno, FRONX, XL6, Grand Vitara, and Super Carry, offering a wide range of options for consumers seeking both adventure and sustainability in their driving experience. With the ‘Run On What You Love’ campaign, Maruti Suzuki continues to lead the way in the CNG vehicle market, inspiring drivers to embrace the freedom and adventure that come with their innovative S-CNG technology.