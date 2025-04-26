Maruti Launching Two SUVs In 2025 – eVitara By September, 2nd By Year End

India’s leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has revealed launch timeline for its maiden electric vehicle, the eVitara. Along with the launch of eVitara, Maruti Suzuki has confirmed the launch of a 2nd SUV in 2025, which is likely to be the 7-seater version of Grand Vitara currently sold in India. Let’s take a closer look.

Maruti Launching Two SUVs In 2025

On Friday, 25th April 2025, Maruti Suzuki revealed its roadmap for this year. The company is stoked to launch eVitara in India, which made its global premiere at 2025 Auto Expo in New Delhi. eVitara has been reaching showrooms too and is displayed at Nexa outlets for customers to experience.

Pricing and an official launch is slated to happen in September 2025. When launched, Maruti Suzuki eVitara will rival FWD electric hatchbacks like Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric and MG ZS EV among others. Pricing is expected to start around the Rs 16 lakh to Rs 17 lakh bracket (Ex-sh) and will be sold by Nexa outlets.

Apart from the eVitara, Maruti Suzuki just confirmed launch of a 2nd SUV. In total, Maruti Suzuki is launching two new SUVs by the end of calendar year 2025. The identity of this 2nd SUV and an exact timeline was not revealed by the company. However, it will be launched by 2025 end and it is likely to be 7-seater version of Grand Vitara.

Test mules of a Maruti Suzuki SUV that is speculated to be 7-seater version of Grand Vitara have been spotted multiple times. It is fully camouflaged and does not reveal its new design language. Speaking of, this SUV looks completely different from the front and rear, lending a unique look.

Export driven strategy

Apart from launching 2 new SUVs by the end of 2025, Maruti Suzuki is indulged in continually expanding its presence in the global markets. Domestic growth was only around 2% YoY and the company expects great returns in FY26 with a boost in exports. The company is aiming at a 20% increase in exports, which will boost sales and production considerably.

Speaking of production, Maruti Suzuki revealed some rough stats about eVitara’s volumes. For current year, Maruti Suzuki is looking at 70,000 units of eVitara. Bulk of these 70,000 units will be exported and only a small portion will be retained for Indian market. eVitara will be launched in September 2025 and then the 2nd SUV after a few months by the end of 2025.

The company revealed plans to make electric ambulances under PM E-DRIVE scheme and calls for a reform in the tax structure for small cars. The company also hinted that a small Hybrid vehicle is under development as well. With a holistic roadmap, Maruti Suzuki is poised to reclaim its 50% market share in the Indian market.