Maruti Nexa Celebrates 10th Anniversary – Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition Launched

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has introduced the Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition to celebrate 10 years of its premium automotive retail channel, NEXA. Launched in 2015, NEXA was created to offer a more sophisticated car-buying experience, and the Phantom Blaq Edition reflects that philosophy with its exclusive design and premium touches.

New Phantom Blaq Edition Launched

The new Phantom Blaq Edition stands out with its Matte Black colour wrap, offering a bold yet understated road presence. Available only in the Strong Hybrid Alpha+ variant, it retains the Grand Vitara’s all-black interior theme, featuring perforated faux leather upholstery and champagne gold accents that enhance its premium appeal.

The Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, premium Clarion sound system, 360-degree camera, Head-Up Display (HUD), wireless charging dock, and Suzuki Connect for connected car functions. In terms of safety, it offers six airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Control, reverse parking sensors, and 3-point seat belts with reminders, along with other advanced safety technologies.

Speaking on the launch, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, MSIL, said, “As we celebrate a decade of NEXA, the Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition reflects our ongoing commitment to inspire customers with specially curated innovations. This Limited Edition captures the essence of indulgence, offering an SUV that not only performs exceptionally but also aligns perfectly with the refined lifestyles of our discerning buyers.”

He added, “Since its debut, the Grand Vitara has garnered an exceptional response, achieving the milestone of 300,000 sales in just 32 months, setting a new benchmark in the mid-size SUV segment in India. This success is driven by its versatile powertrain portfolio, offering customers the choice of Strong Hybrid, ALLGRIP Select, and S-CNG powertrain options, catering to diverse customer needs. The exclusive new Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq is set to elevate its desirability further.”