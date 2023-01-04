Maruti Nexa Black Edition Launch – G Vitara, XL6, Baleno, Ignis, Ciaz

With addition of new Pearl Midnight Black colour, Ignis, Grand Vitara and XL6 now have a total of 10 colour options each

Black is among the popular car colours across the globe. However, in case of Maruti’s Nexa range, an exclusive black colour option was not available for Ignis, Grand Vitara and XL6. Closest option available for anyone looking for a black shade is Grandeur Grey, which is offered with Grand Vitara and XL6. Ignis has a lighter grey shade called Glistening Grey.

In a move that is likely based on market feedback, Maruti has now launched a new Pearl Midnight Black colour for Ignis, Grand Vitara and XL6. The new black colour option will be available with only select variants of these cars. Baleno and Ciaz were already on offer with black colour. Together, Maruti is now calling this range as Nexa Black Edition.

Maruti Nexa Black Edition Launch

In case of Ignis, the variants to get the new black shade are Zeta Petrol, Alpha Petrol, Zeta AGS Petrol and Alpha AGS Petrol. That leaves out the Sigma and Delta variants of Ignis. For Grand Vitara, the selected variants are Zeta Petrol, Alpha Petrol, Zeta Automatic Petrol, Alpha Automatic Petrol, Alpha AWD Petrol, Zeta+ Hybrid and Alpha+ Hybrid. Here too, Sigma and Delta variants won’t be getting the new black colour.

For XL6, only the Alpha variants will be getting the new black colour. Zeta petrol and Zeta CNG have been left out. An all-black shade usually goes well with bigger cars. In that sense, the new Pearl Midnight Black colour will probably look great with Grand Vitara and XL6. Applicability on Ignis seems a bit uncertain even though the hatch has sporty, beefed-up exteriors.

Existing colour options available with Ignis include Nexa Blue, Lucent Orange, Silky Silver, Turquoise Blue, Glistening Grey and Pearl Arctic White. Dual-tone colour options for Ignis include Lucent Orange With Black Roof, Nexa Blue With Silver Roof and Nexa Blue With Black Roof.

Existing colour options for Grand Vitara and XL6 are largely the same. Common colour options include Nexa Blue, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver and Arctic White. In terms of exclusivity, Grand Vitara has Chestnut Brown whereas XL6 offers Brave Khaki. Most of the dual-tone colour options are also the same for Grand Vitara and Ignis.

No other updates

Apart from the new black shade, there are no other updates for Ignis, Grand Vitara and XL6. It remains to be seen if there’s a price hike for variants that get the new Pearl Midnight Black colour.

Ignis is available in the price range of Rs 5.35 lakh to Rs 7.72 lakh. Grand Vitara smart hybrid variants are offered in the range of Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 16.89 lakh. Grand Vitara electric hybrid prices are Rs 17.99 lakh for Zeta+ and Rs 19.49 lakh for Alpha+. XL6 prices start at Rs 11.29 lakh for Zeta variant. Top-spec Alpha+ Automatic costs Rs 14.39 lakh.