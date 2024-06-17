Maruti Nexa Car Sales Cross 25 Lakh – Baleno, G Vitara, Fronx, Ignis, Ciaz, XL6, Jimny

Of all models sold via Maruti Nexa dealerships, it was the Baleno hatchback that has emerged a bestseller with a total of 14.5 lakh units sold to date

Maruti Suzuki’s exclusive Nexa dealerships have surpassed sales over the 25 lakh unit milestone. This indeed is a momentous achievement which has been achieved in the past 9 years, since these premium dealerships were opened in July 2015. This new milestone also comes just 12 months after the premium outlets recorded 20.8 lakh unit sales as at the end of March 2024.

Maruti Baleno, Fronx, Grand Vitara – 75% of total Nexa Sales

Maruti Suzuki sells 8 of its passenger vehicle models via Nexa showrooms. These include the Baleno, Ignis, Grand Vitara, Jimny, Fronx, Ciaz, Invicto, and XL6. The Alto, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga and Celerio are on sale via Arena showrooms. It is seen that the Nexa dealerships and the models sold therefrom largely attracted a younger segment of buyers under 35 years old a large percentage of which were first time buyers.

Nexa dealerships, having achieved this major 25 lakh sales milestone has seen the Baleno premium hatchback garner the most sales accounting for over 56% of total sales. Maruti Ignis hatchback and Ciaz sedan too have efficiently contributed to these sales while sales have also been recorded for the Grand Vitara, Fronx and Jimny in the SUV segment and for the Invicto and XL6 MPVs.

Taking into account model-wise sales across Nexa dealerships from 2016 to 2024, sales have been steadily increasing over the years. Sales which started off at 68,774 units in FY2016 have grown to 5,61,050 units in FY2024. Sales were adversely impacted during the COVID pandemic that hit in FY2020 and FY2021, but then quickly recovered in the following fiscals.

Maruti Baleno, with a 56.41% share in Nexa sales, has accounted for total sales of 14,58,864 units since sales commenced in October 2015. The Ignis, commanding a 10.60% share, has seen a total of 2,76,762 units sold from January 2017 to date, while total Ciaz sales are at 1,84,008 units, a figure amassed since April 2017 commanding a 7.11% share.

The S-Cross, which has now been discontinued, has also played a major role in the Nexa milestone by adding 1,69,011 units to total sales. The Grand Vitara was also a much sought after model in the Nexa lineup with 1,72,484 units sold. Sales of the company’s CNG range that includes models such as the Baleno, XL6 and Grand Vitara also saw outstanding sales results.

Special mention should be made for the Maruti Fronx, sales of which commenced from April 2023. It was the fastest passenger vehicle in India to surpass the 1 lakh unit sales mark in 10 months of launch and also outshined with a 1,50,000 unit milestone in 14 months after the launch. Jimny and Invicto also added 17,009 units and 4,599 units to milestone sales of 25 lakh units.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa – Highlights

Maruti Suzuki Nexa outlets have grown by leaps and bounds over the years. From just 40 such exclusive dealerships in July 2015, the dealership count now stands at 500 outlets spread over 300 cities across India. Noting outstanding demand in rural areas, these dealerships have even sprung up in remotest regions with nearly 30% of Nexa sales coming from these non-urban regions. Maruti Suzuki has also set up 6 service workshops in February 2024 in rural areas of Ateli (Haryana), Charkhi Dadri (Haryana), Bankura (West Bengal), Dahod (Gujarat), Nirmal (Telangana), and Ooty (Tamil Nadu). Expansion plans are afoot to take these to a total of 100 workshops by the end of FY2025.