Maruti Nexa Discounts April 2025 Up To Rs 1.4 Lakh – Fronx, Baleno, XL6, Jimny

India’s leading car maker, Maruti Suzuki, registered over 1.5 lakh sales for the month of March 2025. This is a stellar performance with around 1 lakh units lead over second best selling OEM. For the month of April 2025, Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs 1.4 lakh on its vehicles sold through Nexa dealerships.

The company is offering cash discounts, corporate discounts, scrappage benefits, exchange benefits and rural benefits. It has to be noted that some of these discounts or benefits cannot be clubbed together. Let’s take a look at which car gets the highest discounts.

1. XL6 – Discounts Up To Rs 25,000

The more premium version of Ertiga, XL6, has been one of the popular MPVs on sale in India. The company is offering scrappage benefits on this vehicle of up to Rs 25,000 and it doesn’t attract any cash discounts for the month of April 2025.

2. Ciaz – Discounts Up To Rs 40,000

Even though it is at the end of its life cycle with no major updates, Ciaz is still a solid C-Segment sedan which clocked over 1,000 units in February 2025, taking the place of 7th best-selling sedan in India of all sizes. For April 2025, Maruti is offering a max discount of up to Rs 40,000 on Ciaz, making it a tempting proposition.

3. Baleno – Discounts Up To Rs 52,000

Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback, Baleno, is among the best-selling hatchbacks in India. For the month of April 2025, Maruti is offering a cash discount of Rs 25,000 along with other benefits that takes the max offer to around Rs 52,000.

4. Ignis – Discounts Up To Rs 62,000

The most affordable hatchback sold through Maruti’s Nexa dealerships is Ignis. It is the oldest non updated vehicle on sale in Maruti’s portfolio and for the month of April 2025, it is attracting a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and a max benefit of up to around Rs 62,000. This includes corporate discounts and scrappage benefits.

5. Fronx – Discounts Up To Rs 88,000

One of Maruti’s newest products, Fronx, is up for sale with a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and the company is offering a max ceiling of Rs 45,000 worth of benefits on Fronx. If you buy the Turbo variants of Fronx, Maruti is offering an additional Rs 43,000 rupees worth Velocity Kit for free. If this velocity kit is in your interests, the max discount you could achieve turns out to be around Rs 88,000.

6. Jimny – Discounts Up To Rs 1 Lakh

The discounts around Jimny used to be around Rs 2 lakh and have been reduced to Rs 1 lakh for the month of April 2025. This Rs 1 lakh is cash discount and there are no other benefits on Jimny. Also, the company is only offering this discount on top-spec Alpha trim and there are no benefits on Zeta trim.

7. Grand Vitara – Discounts Up To Rs 1.3 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is emerging to be a vastly popular C-Segment Compact SUV. It is among the only two SUVs in its segment to offer Hybrid powertrain and AWD options. For the month of April 2025, Maruti is offering cash discount of Rs 50,000 and a max discount of up to Rs 1.3 lakh on Grand Vitara.

8. Invicto – Discounts Up To Rs 1.4 Lakh

Invicto is Maruti’s version of Toyota Innova Hycross premium MPV. The cash discount on Invicto premium MPV for the month of April 2025 is only Rs 25,000. However, Maruti Suzuki is offering a rather high scrappage benefit of up to Rs 1.15 lakh, taking the max discount of up to Rs 1.4 lakh on this vehicle for the month of April 2025.