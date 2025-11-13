Maruti Nexa Discounts Nov 2025 – Ignis, Baleno, Fronx, G Vitara, Jimny, XL6, Invicto

The discounts and benefits through November 2025 range from Rs 18,000 to Rs 2.18 lakh, depending on variant and trim level

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, a leading automaker in India, is extending hefty discounts via its Nexa and Arena dealerships. These benefits are in the form of cash discounts, exchange and scrappage offers, along with an extended warranty. The offers are also being extended to rural areas, but may vary as per stocks and dealerships. Here, we assess discounts and benefits offered via Nexa dealerships that offer the company’s more premium range of vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa Discounts November 2025

Maruti Suzuki Nexa outlets are offering hefty discounts on its Ignis, Baleno, Fronx, Grand Vitara, XL6, Jimny, and Invicto, along with the Ciaz. Through Nov 2025, the Ignis hatchback MT, the most affordable Nexa model, can be had at a discount of up to Rs 35,000, which includes a Rs 20,000 consumer offer and a Rs 15,000 exchange bonus. Buyers can also benefit by up to Rs 30,000 by way of a scrappage offer. There is also a special Rs 2,500 corporate benefit, Rs 2,100 offer for rural buyers, and Rs 3,000 aCRM offer, taking the total benefit up to Rs 40,500. The AMT variant sees a Rs 45,500 maximum benefit.

Maruti Baleno, Fronx – Discounts from Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000

Maruti Baleno hatchback is on offer across its MT, AMT, and CNG trims. The MT and CNG variants come in at a total offer of Rs 38,000, while buyers of the AMT variants get max benefits up to Rs 43,000. The Fronx crossover also receives multiple discount slabs depending on the variant. The MT and AGS petrol variants get Rs 28,000 and Rs 33,000 total benefit, while the Turbo, along with a Rs 50,000 consumer offer, also gets a velocity kit of Rs 20,000. Along with its corporate benefits and a CRM offer, total benefits go up to Rs 68,000. Fronx CNG comes in with the lowest discount of Rs 18,000.

Maruti Grand Vitara, XL6 – Discounts upto Rs 1.73 lakh

Maruti Grand Vitara, offered in mild-hybrid, strong-hybrid, and CNG options, is priced from Rs 10.77 lakh to Rs 19.72 lakh. Discounts offered via Nexa outlets on the Sigma can go up to Rs 1,21,500, while on the Delta trim, it stands at a total benefit of Rs 1,23,000. Buyers of Zeta/Zeta (O), Alpha, Alpha (O)/AWD, and Allgrip variants can avail total savings up to Rs 1,23,000 in addition to EW worth Rs 30,800. Strong Hybrid variants see total benefits of Rs 1,73,000 along with EW worth Rs 32,320. The CNG trim is being offered with the least overall discount of Rs 78,000.

Where the XL6 SUV is concerned, the company dealerships are offering a discount of up to Rs 43,000, which includes a Rs 10,000 consumer offer, a Rs 20,000 exchange offer, a Rs 10,000 corporate offer, and a Rs 3,000 aCRM offer, along with a Rs 30,000 scrappage benefit.

Maruti Jimny, Invicto, Ciaz

Maruti Nexa dealerships also have the Jimny Alpha and Zeta trims on special offer. Alpha variants get a total of Rs 75,000 off through Nov 2025, along with a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000 and aCRM of Rs 3,000; the total benefit goes up to Rs 83,000. The Zeta variant comes in with a corporate offer of Rs 5,000 and aCRM at Rs 3,000, taking the total benefit to Rs 8,000.

Maruti Nexa dealerships are offering the highest benefit to buyers of the Invicto Alpha+ and Zeta+ variants. This goes up to Rs 2,18,000 on the Alpha+ and up to Rs 1,93,000 on the Zeta+. While the Ciaz sedan has now been officially discontinued, it is still on sale via some dealerships. These remaining models are at a discount of up to Rs 1,30,000, which includes consumer and exchange bonus, along with aCRM offer.

Source