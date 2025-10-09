Maruti Nexa Discounts October 2025 Up To Rs 1.43 L – Fronx, Jimny, Vitara

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs 1.43 lakh on models sold via Nexa dealerships through the month of October 2025

Recently, Maruti has reduced the prices of its models sold via Arena and Nexa dealerships in view of new GST 2.0 norms making its cars significantly more affordable. Now, the company has introduced special discounts and benefits across many of its models which are further expected to boost sales. These dual price cuts will make certain models sold via Nexa dealerships, that offers the company’s more premium range of vehicles, even more attractive to buyers who have withheld purchases till the festive season.

In an earlier post we had enumerated the discounts and benefits being offered through Arena showrooms that extended upto Rs 65,000. Here we list out the discounts, special corporate and rural offers on models sold via Nexa outlets in the country. These offers are valid from 7th to 31st October 2025 and can range from Rs 13,000 to Rs 1,43,000. Alongside these offers, the company dealerships are also offering accessory kits and extended warranty on some variants of the Grand Vitara.

Maruti Ignis, Baleno – Discounts from Rs 40,500 – Rs 48,000

October 2025, the Ignis, an affordable hatchback sold through Maruti’s Nexa dealerships is being offered with special cash, scrappage, and corporate/rural offers. The MT trim comes in with a total offer of Rs 43,000 which goes up to Rs 48,000 on the AMT trim.

Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback, Baleno, is among the best-selling hatchbacks. It is currently on offer via Nexa showrooms at a total benefit of Rs 40,500 on its petrol MT and CNG trim. Its AMT variant carries a maximum offer of Rs 45,500. These include exchange bonus, scrappage and also special corporate and rural benefits.

Maruti Fronx, a sporty SUV, is being presented with discounts upto Rs 60,000 on the Turbo trim which along with corporate and rural discounts can go up to Rs 73,000. The Turbo variant is also being offered with consumer offer of 5,000 or Velocity Kit + 20,000. The other trims that include the 1.2 liter MT and AGS petrol and CNG trims see total discounts ranging from Rs 23,000 to Rs 38,000.

Maruti Vitara – Discounts upto Rs 83,000

In the C-Segment SUV space, Maruti Suzuki has the Grand Vitara. Offered in both hybrid powertrain and AWD options, the discounts through October 2025 extend to Rs 83,000 on the Vitara Delta while the Sigma is at a total offer of Rs 68,000.

Grand Vitara Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha, Alpha (O) AWD and Allgrip carry a flat consumer offer of Rs 35,000 valid from 7th to 31st October. Buyers can also benefit from a Rs 30,000 exchange bonus and receive free extended warranty worth Rs 30,880. Scrappage offer stands at Rs 45,000 to total benefits of Rs 65,000. In addition, the dealerships are also extending Rs 10,000 and Rs 4,100 as corporate and rural offers to a total saving of Rs 78,000.

Buyers of strong hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara stand to gain by Rs 1,13,000. This includes Rs 50,000 consumer offer along with Rs 50,000 exchange bonus besides free extended warranty along with other benefits.

Maruti XL6, Jimny, Invicto, Ciaz

All variants of the Maruti XL6 premium MPV is currently on offer with total benefits upto Rs 43,000. The Jimny Alpha trim comes in with benefits upto Rs 88,000 that includes Rs 75,000 consumer offer and Rs 10,000 corporate benefit along with Rs 3,000 eCRM offer. The Zeta variant carries a relatively lower discount of Rs 13,000 exclusively offered with Rs 10,000 corporate benefit and Rs 3,000 eCRM.

Maruti Invicto, the badge-engineered Toyota Innova Hycross, is being offered with the highest discount through October 2025. Benefits on the Alpha+ can go up to Rs 1,43,000 while on the Zeta trim it is at Rs 1,18,000. Maruti Ciaz, though at the end of its life cycle, is being offered with discounts upto Rs 38,000 across all variants making it a viable attraction.

