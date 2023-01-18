Maruti Nexa New Prices Jan 2023 – Baleno, XL6, Ciaz, Ignis

Last year in December, Maruti had informed stakeholders that it will be increasing prices across the range from January 2023

Following its earlier communication, Maruti Suzuki has increased prices of all its cars including Nexa and Arena range. Overall, the average weighted increase across models is around 1.1%. The new prices will be effective from January 16, 2023.

In case of Nexa range, prices have been hiked by up to Rs 25,000. Prices have been increased for Ignis, Baleno, XL6 and Ciaz. Only exception is Grand Vitara that will continue to be available at the same price as earlier.

Maruti Nexa price hike – January 2023

Most affordable Nexa car Ignis has witnessed a price hike in the range of Rs 10k to Rs 25k. Base-spec Ignis Sigma 1.2-litre manual variant has undergone a price hike of Rs 20k. It will now be available at a starting price of Rs 5.55 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi.

Ignis Zeta 1.2-litre manual variant has also witnessed a price hike of Rs 20k. The respective automatic variants have become pricier by Rs 25K. Ignis Delta trim price has been increased by Rs 10k. In case of Ignis Alpha manual and Delta AMT, prices have been increased by Rs 10k and Rs 15k, respectively.

Baleno prices have been increased in the range of Rs 2k to Rs 12k. The popular premium hatch will now be available in the price range of Rs 6.56 lakh to Rs 9.83 lakh. Least price hike is Rs 2k, applicable on Delta and Zeta CNG trims that were launched recently. Sigma, Delta, Alpha and Zeta 1.2-litre manual variants have witnessed a price hike of Rs 7k each. Prices of Delta, Zeta and Alpha AMT variants have been increased by Rs 12k each.

Maruti Ciaz gets costlier by Rs 20k. It is now available in the price range of Rs 9.19 lakh to Rs 12.18 lakh. In case of XL6, prices have been increased by Rs 12k. It is now available in the price range of Rs 11.41 lakh to Rs 14.52 lakh.

No price hike for Grand Vitara

Grand Vitara will continue to be available at earlier pricing. The compact SUV was launched last year in September. It is available in the price range of Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh. Grand Vitara CNG has also been launched at a starting price of Rs 12.85 lakh. It is the first compact SUV to get CNG option.

Grand Vitara sales are booming, which could be a reason why Maruti may not want to fiddle with its pricing at this stage. In compact SUV segment, Grand Vitara was second bestselling model in December 2022 with sales of 6,171 units. Market share was at 18.62%. With availability of CNG, Maruti would be expecting a further boost in sales.