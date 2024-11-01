Maruti Oct 2024 Sales At 2.06 lakh Units – Highest Monthly Exports

Maruti Suzuki has posted a 3.62% overall growth in sales with lower domestic sales but significantly higher exports

In October 2024, Maruti Suzuki India Limited recorded total sales of 2,06,434 units. This marked the company’s highest ever monthly sales volumes. It was a 3.62% YoY growth over 1,99,217 units sold in October 2023. Total sales in domestic markets stood at 1,59,591 units. This was a 5.03% YoY decline from 1,68,047 units sold in October 2023. It however, related to a 10.09% MoM growth when compared to 1,44,962 units sold in Sept 2024.

Maruti Sales – October 2024

While domestic sales declined, the company reported outstanding exports which improved by 51.10% YoY to 33,168 units, up from 21,951 units shipped in Oct 2023. This related to a volume growth of 11,217 units. Maruti also sells some of its models to Toyota. These rebadged models accounted for a 90.35% YoY growth to 10,136 units, up from 5,325 units sold in Oct 2023.

Category wise breakup of sales in October 2024 saw the mini segment, comprising the Alto and S-Presso report lower demand. Sales were down to 10,687 units, from 14,568 units sold in Oct 2023. On a YTD basis too, sales of these two models fell to 74,474 units from 87,118 units in the FY2023-24 period.

Compact car sales, that include the likes of Baleno, Celerio, DZire and Ignis besides the Swift and WagonR also suffered a serious decline in demand. Sales fell to 65,948 units in the past month, down from 80,662 units sold in Oct 2023. YTD sales stood at 4,32,369 units in the April-Oct 2024 period from 4,99,591 units sold in the same period of last year. The new DZire, having started its dealer dispatches, is set for launch on 11th November. It promising to come in with several first in segment features should add further impetus to sales.

Ciaz sales in the mid-size sedan segment also suffered a setback with sales down to 659 units in the past month from 695 units sold in Oct 2023. YTD sales also plunged to 4,800 units in the FY 2024-25 period from 8,136 units sold in the same period last year. This took total passenger car sales down to 77,294 units in October 2024 and to 5,09,643 units on a YTD basis.

Utility Vehicle Sales Surge YoY and YTD

Maruti has seen outstanding performance where its utility vehicles are concerned. Sales of the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx and Grand Vitara along with that of the Invicto, Jimny and XL6 saw a growth to 70,644 units last month from 59,147 units sold in Oct 2023. YTD sales were also up to 4,14,309 units from 3,65,615 units.

Van sales suffered a marginal setback to 11,653 units from 12,975 units YoY and to 80,253 units on a YTD basis , down from 80,694 units sold in FY2023-24. This saw total domestic sales of passenger vehicles at 1,59,591 units in Oct 2024, from 1,68,047 units sold in Oct 2023. YTD sales also fell to 10,04,205 units from 10,41,154 units during the periods of FY2024-25 and FY 2023-24 respectively.

Maruti Commercial Vehicle Sales Oct 2024

In the commercial vehicle (CV) segment, Maruti Super Carry saw 3,539 unit sales last month. This was down from 3,894 units sold in Oct 2023. YTD sales however, grew to 19,970 units from 19,390 units.

Maruti’s sales to other OEMs surged significantly in Oct 2024. Dispatches to Toyota grew to 10,136 units last month from 5,325 units sold in Oct 2023. YTD sales were also up to 64,233 units from 34,265 units in the FY2023-24 period. This took total domestic sales (PV+CV+OEM) to 1,73,266 units, a decline from 1,77,266 units sold in Oct 2023 while YTD sales also dipped to 10,88,408 units from 10,94,809 units.

Export saw a tremendous surge. The company shipped 33,168 units in the past month, up from 21,951 units shipped in Oct 2023. YTD exports also improved to 1,81,444 units in the FY 2024-25 period from 1,54,493 units shipped in the same period last year.