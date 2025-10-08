Maruti Opens Record 5,000th Arena Service Outlet – Eyes 500 More in FY26

Including Nexa and Arena, Maruti Suzuki’s Service Network Grows to 5,640 Touchpoints Across 2,800+ Cities

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has achieved a major milestone by inaugurating its 5,000th ARENA Service touchpoint in India. The newly launched facility, located in Coimbatore, underscores the company’s focus on delivering a hassle-free and delightful ownership experience to customers nationwide. The milestone workshop was inaugurated by Mr. Ram Suresh Akella, Executive Officer, Service, and Mr. Takahiro Shiraishi, Executive Vice President, Service of Maruti Suzuki India.

India’s Largest Service Network

With this new addition, Maruti Suzuki’s total service network now stands at over 5,640 service touchpoints, spanning 2,818 cities across India. This includes ARENA and NEXA workshops, Maruti Suzuki Sales and Service Points (MSSSPs), Rural Workshops, Service-on-Wheels, and Authorized Service Stations.

In Tamil Nadu, Maruti Suzuki now operates over 400 authorized service touchpoints, reinforcing its commitment to accessibility and customer satisfaction in the southern region. In FY 2024-25, Maruti Suzuki serviced over 27 million vehicles, marking the company’s highest-ever annual figure. Between April and September 2025, the company has already serviced 14 million vehicles, highlighting its robust infrastructure and the growing trust of customers. The network has the capability to handle over 30 million vehicles annually.

Expanding Reach and Customer Commitment

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we believe that easy access to trusted service is fundamental to a hassle-free ownership experience. Customers value proximity, affordability, genuine parts, and above all, the speed at which we resolve issues.

Our expanding service network ensures faster, more reliable care, wherever they are. It is our consistent endeavor to be by the side of our customers, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our dealer partners for their continued support in building this robust and expansive service network. We plan to continuously expand our network in future as well. In FY 2024-25, we opened 460 service touchpoints under ARENA and NEXA channels, and in FY 2025-26, we plan to add a total of 500 service workshops to our network.”

About the Coimbatore Facility

Spread over 3,200 sq. m., the newly inaugurated Coimbatore service touchpoint is equipped with 4 service bays and 4 body repair bays. The modern workshop features advanced diagnostic tools and equipment, offering customers complete peace of mind and ensuring high-quality, reliable vehicle servicing. This milestone strengthens Maruti Suzuki’s vision of providing reliable, quick, and customer-friendly service across urban and rural India, solidifying its position as the country’s most trusted automotive brand.