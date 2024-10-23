Maruti Overtakes Tata Motors In Sub 4m SUV Sales In Q3 2024

While Maruti has raced ahead of Tata in Q3, 2024, the latter still maintains a lead in overall sales in last 4 quarters

Tata Motors was the first to offer two distinct products (Nexon + Punch) in the sub-4-meter SUV segment. The strategy was a huge success, allowing the company to acquire the largest market share in this space. Tata has been the No 1 in Sub 4m SUV space. But the tide seems to be turning now, as Maruti has better numbers to show than Tata Motors in Q3, 2024.

Maruti beats Tata in sub-4m SUV sales – Q3, 2024

As a response to Tata’s combo of Nexon + Punch, Maruti had introduced the Fronx SUV in addition to Brezza. A similar strategy has also been used by Hyundai with the combo of Venue and Exter. Maruti also has the Jimny in the sub-4-meter SUV segment. Its sales are relatively low, but still matter when combined with the sales of Brezza and Fronx. The sales gap between Maruti and Tata Motors in the sub-4m segment in Q3, 2024 would have been lower if Jimny was not available.

Looking at the sales date, one can see that Tata Motors was comfortably ahead of Maruti in Q4 2023, Q1 2024 and Q2 2024. However, it is also important to note that across all the three quarters, the sales gap has been narrowing. In Q4 2023, Tata Motors was ahead of Maruti by 13,769 units. This sales gap reduced to 12,771 units in Q1 2024. The numbers further reduced to 8,898 units in Q2 2024. And in Q3 2024, Maruti has taken a lead of 6,858 units over Tata Motors in the sub-4m SUV segment.

Maruti sales in Q3 2024 were 89,994 units, as compared to 83,136 units of Tata Motors. However, if we look at overall sales numbers from Q4 2023 to Q3 2024, Tata Motors is still ahead of Maruti in the sub-4m SUV segment. During this period, Tata Motors had average monthly sales of 30,362 units in comparison to 27,981 units of Maruti. Tata’s total sales is at 3,64,344 units, as compared to 3,35,764 units of Maruti.

Maruti sub-4m SUVs Vs. Tata sub-4m SUVs

Highest quarterly sales of Maruti sub-4m SUVs (Brezza + Fronx + Jimny) was 89,994 units in Q3 2024. In comparison, Tata sub-4m SUVs (Nexon + Punch) had registered the highest quarterly sales in Q1 2024 at 99,598 units. Tata sub-4m SUVs quarterly sales were above 90,000 units in 3 quarters. But during the given period, Maruti sub-4m SUVs never crossed quarterly sales of more than 90,000 units.

Maruti Brezza recorded the highest sales of 19,190 units in August 2024, a record in the last twelve months. Tata Punch is quite close, with highest sales of 19,158 units in April 2024. Nexon’s highest sales was in January 2024 at 17,182 units. Maruti Fronx highest sales during the last 12 months was recorded in April 2024 at 14,286 units. Jimny’s best sales performance was in July 2024 at 2,429 units.

Can Maruti maintain the lead?

It remains to be seen if Maruti is able to maintain this lead. Sales fluctuations are normal and results of one or two quarters do not represent a permanent change. For example, Maruti had raced ahead of Tata Motors in April 2024 as well. But Tata again took the lead in May and June 2024. It will be interesting to see the sales numbers in the coming months. As they may indicate a change in consumer preferences. Tata Motors will be keen to identify the reasons for lower sales and take corrective action.