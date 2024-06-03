Maruti Price Cut June 2024 – Alto, WagonR, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx (AMT Variants)

In a bid to push sales, Maruti Suzuki is offering a price cut of upto Rs 5,000 exclusively on its AMT variants

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has introduced a price cut across all of its AGS (AMT) models in its portfolio. These include the Baleno, Fronx, DZire, Wagon R, Ignis, Celerio, S-Presso and Alto K10 AMT, prices which have been cut by upto Rs 5,000.

Maruti AMT Cars Price Cut Announced

However, the recently introduced Swift is the only AMT car that is not a part of this price cut. The price cut also does not include Maruti automatic cars which do not have AMT. These are Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Invicto, Grand Vitara, Jimny and Ciaz.

This price cut, which is valid from 1st June 2024, comes at a time when Maruti has noted that its mini and compact car sales fell significantly in the month of May 2024 both on a YoY and YTD basis. The mini segment, that included the Alto K10 and S-Presso saw a 19% YoY decline in sales to 9,902 units while the compact segment, among which are the Celerio, WagonR, Baleno and Swift also posted a 4.50% YoY degrowth to 68,206 units in May 2024.

Maruti Suzuki has noted that only 10% of its Arena buyers opt for an automatic car while this figure increases to 20% at Nexa dealerships. In the past year, the company sold 1.32 lakh AGS models. For this fiscal, Maruti aims to increase AMT car sales by 15-20%.

Maruti Dream Edition Launch Next

Maruti Suzuki will also launch new Dream Editions of its Alto K10, S-Presso, and Celerio. Each of which will be priced at Rs 4.99 lakh. This means that it will make the Celerio cheaper by Rs 38k, which is currently priced at Rs 5.37 lakh for the LXI variant. These limited edition Dream Series will be available only during the month of June. However, depending on demand, the company could extend sales further.

In May 2024, Maruti Suzuki introduced the next gen Swift hatchback. It is set to be followed by the new gen DZire sedan in coming weeks. The company is also getting ready to reveal its first electric SUV currently going by the name of eVX. This electric mid-size SUV will compete with the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Tata Curvv EV in its segment.