Maruti Price Hike Up To Rs 62k From April 8, 2025

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has announced an impending price hike across several of its popular models, effective from April 8, 2025. The decision comes in light of rising input costs, increasing operational expenses, evolving regulatory requirements, and the addition of new features across its product lineup.

The company stated that while every effort is being made to optimise internal costs and minimise the burden on customers, it has become necessary to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market.

Maruti Suzuki Price Hike April 2025

– Grand Vitara – Up to Rs 62,000

– Eeco – Up to Rs 22,500

– Wagon-R – Up to Rs 14,000

– Ertiga – Up to Rs 12,500

– XL6 – Up to Rs 12,500

– Dzire Tour S – Up to Rs 3,000

– Fronx – Up to Rs 2,500

The price hike varies depending on the variant and fuel type. Maruti Suzuki continues to remain focused on providing high-value offerings and efficient mobility solutions to Indian consumers, while navigating challenges in an increasingly dynamic automotive landscape.

Price Hike Inevitable

The announcement comes at a time when the Indian auto industry is going through a challenging phase. Consumer demand has been showing signs of slowdown, especially in the entry-level and mass-market segments. Rising interest rates, increasing vehicle ownership costs, and economic uncertainties have made customers more cautious in their purchasing decisions.

At the same time, manufacturers are dealing with cost pressures from multiple fronts. Commodity prices for essential materials like steel, aluminium, and plastics have remained volatile. Stricter safety and emissions regulations have added to the cost of compliance. Additionally, the push for technological upgrades, digital features, and better fuel efficiency has led to increased R&D and manufacturing expenses.

In this backdrop, price hikes are becoming inevitable across the board. Several other OEMs have already announced similar increases in recent time. For Maruti Suzuki, which leads the Indian passenger vehicle market, this revision will help balance the rising cost of production while maintaining profitability.

Despite these challenges, Maruti Suzuki continues to focus on offering high-value vehicles across segments. The company recently introduced several updates to its models and is expected to expand its hybrid and CNG portfolio in the coming months. Customers looking to purchase any of the affected models are advised to book their vehicles before April 8, 2025, to take advantage of current prices.