Maruti Quickstop Service Launched – 1st Phase In 8 Cities

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has introduced a new service format called ‘Quickstop’, aimed at improving convenience and accessibility for vehicle servicing. Designed as a compact, prefabricated setup, Quickstop facilities are built using modified containers and can be deployed quickly with minimal space requirements.

The concept is targeted at high-vehicle-density locations such as corporate campuses, airports and fleet hubs. These facilities are equipped with essential tools and equipment to carry out routine maintenance and minor repairs, allowing customers to access servicing at locations they frequently visit.

Focus On Convenience And Reduced Downtime

Quickstop is designed to integrate vehicle servicing into customers’ daily routines. Office-goers can drop off their vehicles at these on-site facilities and collect them after work, eliminating the need to visit traditional service centres separately.

The format is also expected to benefit fleet operators, where reducing downtime is critical. By offering quick and accessible servicing, Quickstop can help improve vehicle availability and operational efficiency. In its initial phase, Maruti Suzuki has set up 10 Quickstop facilities across 8 cities including Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Bagdogra, Calicut and Surat.

Scalable And Cost-Efficient Model

These facilities are operated by Maruti Suzuki’s dealer partners, while the space is provided by corporate entities or fleet operators. This collaborative approach enables faster expansion and reduces infrastructure costs compared to traditional service workshops. Quickstop units also adopt eco-friendly practices such as waterless car washing and the use of battery-powered equipment, contributing to lower resource consumption and reduced environmental impact.

Expanding Service Reach

With Quickstop, Maruti Suzuki is looking to expand its service network beyond conventional workshops and bring servicing closer to customers. The company aims to cater to evolving urban lifestyles, where time-saving solutions and convenience are becoming increasingly important. This initiative reflects a broader shift in the automotive industry towards flexible, on-demand service formats, especially in densely populated urban environments.

Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “As workdays are getting increasingly busier and personal time is becoming more valuable, we recognise a growing need to make vehicle servicing even more convenient and accessible to customers. This led to the creation of Quickstop, which brings our service facilities to places customers regularly visit, such as offices, airport zones, and fleet hubs. These compact, container-based units are easy to install and require very little time and space for set up, making them ideal for such locations.”

He further added, “Office?goers can simply drop off their vehicles at on?site Quickstop facilities and pick them up fully serviced after work. Similarly, for fleet operators and commercial users, minimising vehicle downtime is essential, as time directly impacts earnings. Quickstop helps reduce vehicle downtime and increase availability. Our idea is to seamlessly integrate vehicle servicing into a customer’s lifestyle, so that they don’t have to go out of their way. Cars should serve the customers, not the other way around.”