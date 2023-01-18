Maruti Recall Jan 2023 – Do Not Drive Affected Cars (Alto K10, S Presso, EECO, Brezza, Baleno, G Vitara)

Maruti Recall Jan 2023 – Affected Car Owners Advised To Not Drive Till Faulty Part Replaced

Maruti Suzuki is the No 1 car manufacturer in the country. With products like Alto, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Brezza and more, it is at the top of charts when it comes to car sales.

There was a time when Maruti was held on to making budget hatchbacks despite Indian automotive trends leaning more towards SUVs by the day. But soon they will have a healthy SUV portfolio too, which they believe will be good enough to make them India’s No 1 SUV maker.

Latest Maruti Car Recall Jan 2023

Last year we saw Maruti recall Ignis, Celerio and WagonR in which 9,925 units were affected. The latest recall includes Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara. This time 17,362 cars have been affected. These were manufactured between 08th December, 2022 to 12th January, 2023.

Speaking about the latest car recall, Maruti says, “The recall is being undertaken to inspect and replace Airbag Controller (“affected part”), free of cost, if required in these vehicles. It is suspected that there is a possible defect in affected part, which in rare case might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners, in the event of a vehicle crash.”

Maruti has also cautioned that the affected cars should not be used till the part is replaced. “Out of abundant caution, customers of the suspected vehicles are advised not to drive or use the vehicle till the affected part is replaced. Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for immediate attention.”

Last year we also saw Maruti Suzuki recall Dzire tour S sub 4m sedan owing to faulty airbag component. In India, comprehensive recall policies are not enforced and regulated like in developed countries. Despite that, automakers often do a voluntary recall and get it done free of cost for customer benefit. This generates trust and in the long run, bestows a good track record.

Procedure

Maruti Suzuki will bear costs associated with this recall and is not on customers’ tab. Maruti recall incorporates a checkup along with the replacement of the faulty part, free of cost.

Customers subject to this recall will be contacted by authorised dealers to bring their cars for the process. Manufacturers often take care that this whole recall procedure is carried on swiftly, without taking a toll on customers’ time and convenience. One can visit Maruti Suzuki’s official website for further info.