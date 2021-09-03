Maruti Recall Sep 2021 Affects 1.81 L Cars – Ertiga, Brezza, XL6, Ciaz, S Cross

Maruti announces recall of petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6

As the auto industry continues to address difficulties on a daily basis to get on an even keel, some aspects continue to be more difficult than others. MSIL has a lot on its plate. The auto manufacturer continues to be seated atop sales charts despite current circumstances. Wholesales in August 2021 were reported at a decline.

The company has also announced reduction in production output throughout September 2021 owing to parts shortage. And this is in the buildup to the incoming festive season in India, a period that’s known for historic sales highs. Today Maruti Suzuki has announced the recall of 1,81,754 units. The affected vehicles include petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6.

Maruti Recall Sep 2021

The initiative addresses a possible defect in cars manufactured between 4th May 2018 to 27th October 2020. The segments affected include MSIL’s mid-size segment, and widely defined utility vehicle segment. The Gypsy which is part of the segment isn’t affected by the recall.

While Maruti’s UV segment continues to grow, it’s not what formed its everlasting appeal. The small and mini segment is where MSIL dishes out high volume sales products time and again.

Inspection/replacement of motor generator unit

In MSIL’s case, the affected vehicles will be checked for an inspection/replacement of motor generator unit. The service comes at no cost to customers. Following an announcement today, replacement of of motor generator unit starts from the first week of November 2021.

Until then, customers are requested to avoid driving in water logged areas. They are also to avoid direct water spray on electrical/electronic parts in vehicle. As with any company initiated recall campaign, the move is to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects.

Vehicle owners who are affected will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops. More information is available on the MSIL website ‘Imp Customer Info’ section for Ertiga and Vitara Brezza. The NEXA website has info on Ciaz, XL6 and S-Cross. This is on account of MSIL’s diversified business front.

Customers need to fill-in vehicle chassis number (MA3, followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number). This will return a result that will let one know if a concerned vehicle needs any attention. The chassis number can be found in the vehicle ID plate, and in vehicle invoice/registration documents.