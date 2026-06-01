Maruti Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales In May 2026 – 1.90 L Domestic, 42k Exports

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has reported highest ever monthly sales performance for May 2026, driven by strong demand for its passenger vehicle and SUV lineup. The company registered total sales of 2,42,688 units last month, up 34.8% from 1,80,077 units sold in May 2025.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 1,90,337 units, marking a healthy 40% year-on-year growth over 1,35,962 units sold in the corresponding month last year. Including Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) sales of Super Carry and OEM supplies, Maruti’s total domestic sales reached 2,00,774 units, while overall domestic sales including LCV and OEM dispatches stood at 2,00,774 units. Total domestic sales including OEM supplies came in at 2,00,774 units, up from 1,48,858 units in May 2025.

Utility Vehicles Continue To Drive Growth

Maruti’s Utility Vehicle portfolio remained one of the strongest contributors to overall volumes. The segment, which includes Brezza, Ertiga, e Vitara, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris and XL6, recorded sales of 79,267 units in May 2026. This represents a growth of 44.4% over 54,899 units sold in May 2025. The sustained demand for SUVs and MPVs continues to play a key role in Maruti’s growth strategy, with products such as Fronx, Brezza, Grand Vitara and Ertiga maintaining strong market traction.

Maruti’s compact car segment, comprising Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, Ciaz, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR, registered combined sales of 97,830 units in May 2026. This was a significant increase from 68,736 units sold in May 2025. Within this category, Mini cars Alto and S-Presso together contributed 16,275 units, while the Compact and Mid-Size segment accounted for 81,555 units. Meanwhile, Eeco van sales stood at 13,240 units, slightly higher than 12,327 units sold in May 2025. Super Carry LCV sales also improved to 3,198 units, compared to 2,728 units in the same month last year.

Exports Rise 34%

Exports continued their positive momentum as Maruti shipped 41,914 units overseas in May 2026, up 34.3% from 31,219 units exported in May 2025. For the first two months of FY2026-27 (April-May), Maruti Suzuki recorded total sales of 4,82,334 units, compared to 3,59,868 units during the same period last year. Domestic passenger vehicle sales during this period stood at 3,78,041 units, while exports reached 81,968 units.

The strong start to FY2026-27 highlights Maruti Suzuki’s continued dominance in the Indian passenger vehicle market, supported by growing demand across hatchback, sedan, SUV and MPV segments, along with healthy export volumes.