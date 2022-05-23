Maruti S Cross Discontinued Ahead Of YFG Launch – Production Ends?

First launched in 2015, Maruti S-Cross has registered about 1.65 lakh sales in India till date

S-Cross was the first car from Nexa, a premium dealership network from Maruti. Both, Nexa and S-Cross were launched in 2015. This was the same year when Hyundai had launched Creta. While Creta went on to become market leader, S-Cross never really achieved what it was expected to.

At the time of launch, S-Cross was offered with two diesel engine options of 1.3 liter and 1.6 liter. Sales in the initial months were probably lower than expected. To boost sales, prices were slashed in 2016. This gave S-Cross sales a boost, but it was nowhere near the sales that were getting recorded by Creta.

Maruti S Cross Discontinued?

Over the years, Maruti has tried many times to revive the S-Cross. Sometimes by launching updates / facelifts and sometimes via new marketing campaigns. But the product failed to match Creta. And now, there is not only Creta, there are more cars to battle with in the compact SUV segment. This includes Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq – all new gen, modern cars with latest tech and features.

With multiple attempts of reviving S-Cross not resulting in desired outcome, Maruti has decided to discontinue S-Cross form India – claims a new report from Financial Express. Maruti has not announced this officially yet. Earlier, it was believed that Maruti might launch the updated new gen S-Cross in India, which made its debut in international market a few months ago.

For many, this might not be news. Some were already expecting this, since Maruti had plans to launch a new age SUV to rival Creta. Currently codenamed YFG, this new SUV is likely to make its debut around Diwali 2022. Bookings are also expected to start around the same time.

New Gen Maruti YFG

Based on an all new platform, built in partnership with Toyota, the upcoming Maruti YFG is referred to as Creta Killer. Spy shots have already leaked online, but not much is known about the design or interiors. Reports claim that it will be offered with a petrol 1.5 liter engine option. It may also get a hybrid powertrain, which will help the SUV become one of the most fuel efficient cars in the segment.

As far as features go, it will be a far more modern offering than the current S-Cross thanks to a serious upgrade in equipment. It will likely boast creature comforts like a 360-degree parking camera, a new touchscreen infotainment display, a panoramic sunroof, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that comprises a number of safety features.

Other expected features include LED headlamps and taillamps, Apple CarPlay and Android Connectivity, connected car tech, dual-zone climate control, a multifunction steering wheel and more. It will be produced at Toyota India plant near Bangalore.

