Maruti S-Cross Sigma Plus Limited Edition Launch Price Rs 8.56 Lakh

New Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Sigma Plus edition is based on the Sigma variant, and is about Rs 17k more expensive

The 2020 Maruti S-Cross is offered in four variants of Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha and currently retails between Rs 8.39 and Rs 12.39 lakhs. Keen to cash in on increased customer footfalls this festive season, the company has introduced a new limited edition model called S-Cross Sigma Plus.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Plus Kit

The S-Cross Plus variant is based on the S-Cross Sigma trim and comes in with a list of accessories worth Rs.36,997 to set it apart from the standard model and enhance its appeal this festive season. Called the S-Cross Plus Kit, these accessories range from Rs.128 for the Antenna Assembly and go upto Rs.15,220 for the Multimedia Stereo Pioneer.

The list also includes a set of 4 speakers, camera, fog lamp and wheel cover along with a parcel tray and spoiler finished in a black colour scheme. The actual market price of these accessories is Rs.36,997, which is being offered at a discount to customers of the S-Cross Sigma mid size SUV at Rs.29,597.

Apart from these accessories, all other features and design elements will stay the same as that offered on the S-Cross Sigma variant. In case you do not want to take the discount, and want to buy the Sigma Plus, that option is also available at the dealer.

Standard Features

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is sold via the company’s premium, NEXA dealerships. It was the first product to be sold via these dealerships and received its mid life update in 2017. The S-Cross is presented in five colours of Nexa Blue, Caffeine Brown, Granite Grey, Pearl Arctic White and Premium Silver.

On board features include projector headlight and LED tail lamps, reverse parking camera, wheel covers, dual tone alloy wheels and interiors that boast of a semi digital instrument cluster, steering mounted controls, and keyless entry. Rear parking camera, ABS and EBD are among its safety features.

The introduction of BS6 emissions standards saw the diesel engine being discontinued and now the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is exclusively powered by a 1.5 liter K15B, 4 cylinder petrol engine that also powers the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6. This engine makes 104.7 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm torque at 4,400 rpm mated to a 5 speed manual or 4 speed torque converter claiming fuel efficiency of 18.55 km/l. The Sigma variant is offered with a 5 speed manual transmission only.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Sigma base variant, with a price tag of Rs.8.39 lakhs is the most affordable crossover in the segment; which takes on rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster and the Nissan Kicks.