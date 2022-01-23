Maruti S Presso Modified As A Proper SUV – Render With Off Road Features

Built for city commutes, Maruti S-Presso is known for its sporty design, compact size, agile performance and affordable pricing

Launched in September 2019, Maruti S-Presso has been positioned as a ‘mini-SUV’. It’s for folks who want a better-looking entry level car at an affordable price point. While Maruti Suzuki already has the time-tested Alto, S-Presso is a lot more expressive and exciting. However, the small size of the car may not appeal to everyone. As a solution, Bimble Designs has come up with a regular-sized SUV makeover of S-Presso.

Maruti S Presso Modified – Render

One of the changes is the extended hood, a key update to achieve the look and feel of a regular sized SUV. Changes have been introduced at the front to ensure a more rugged profile. While the design of the headlamps has been retained, it has been updated with trendy LED DRLs. The studded grille and Suzuki logo have been blacked out.

A gradient-colour theme has been used wherein the front section of the car gets a dark grey shade. This colour is one of the popular choices for SUVs. It adds a sense of power and intrigue to the vehicle. From the front door onwards to the rear section, reimagined S-Presso has bright orange shade interspersed with wide brushes of dark gray shade.

The choice of colours ensures a vibrant profile for the SUV, a mix of brooding nature up front and perky, expressive character when viewed from the sides. In its original form, Maruti S-Presso is available in 6 single-tone colour options. While there’s the standard white, silver and grey, the more youthful colour choices are orange, blue and red.

At the sides, reimagined S-Presso gets a number of updates including blacked-out rear-view mirrors, sporty door moulding, and running boards. Roof rails in glossy finish have also been added. The most striking update is the use of extra-large and extra wide tyres that are typically used for off-roading. To accommodate these massive tyres, the wheel arches have been elongated.

Another change is the increased width of the car. At the rear, reimagined S-Presso gets a larger boot. All these changes imply that the chassis has received a significant update.

Needs a powerful engine

Assuming that this digital makeover is brought to life in a workshop, it will be needing a larger capacity engine. In its stock format, Maruti S-Presso is powered by a K10B 998cc engine. It generates 67 hp of max power at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. When running on CNG, power and torque is reduced to 58 hp and 78 Nm.

Reimagined S-Presso could probably use Brezza’s 1.5 litre petrol motor that generates 103 hp and 138 Nm. Safety also needs to improve, as S-Presso had scored 0-star rating in Global NCAP crash test. Standard safety features available with S-Presso include drive side airbag, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, pedestrian protection, immobilizer and speed alert system.

