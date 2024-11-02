Maruti S-Presso Modified To Buggy In A Bali Hotel – Looks Interesting

In India, Maruti S-Presso is currently witnessing a sales downfall as car buyers are gravitating more towards upmarket SUVs

Ever since its launch, S-Presso is not known for its design or handsome looks. However, it offered a unique proposition of high-riding stance combined with A-Segment size quotient. Slapping a few plastic cladding even qualified S-Presso as an SUV, for some reason. But there seems to be more unique applications people are finding out of it.

We have come across a uniquely modified S-Presso from a hotel in Bali, Indonesia. This modified S-Presso, however, is more functional than being flashy as it is converted into a buggy car by hotels for tourism operations. Let’s take a look.

S-Presso Modified To Buggy

Earlier this year, we saw a jacked-up S-Presso with a throaty exhaust which looked more proportionate than stock. It even had a throaty exhaust for the oomph. However, it doesn’t offer any more functionality than the stock vehicle did.

That’s not the case with this newly surfaced Suzuki S-Presso modified into a buggy. This vehicle has been converted into a custom tourism-oriented application to transport guests and dignitaries in and around a hotel premises in Bali, Indonesia. This is a unique application for an S-Presso and something like it is not only unconventional, but amusing to look at as well.

The only question is, why though? We say this because one can easily get a buggy for this application readily available, saving a lot of time and energy. They are usually powered by electric powertrain, reducing noise and pollution inside hotel premises.

To convert an S-Presso into this custom buggy, there was a lot of work involved. First the roof had to be chopped along with all the pillar extensions spot welded to the skateboard. Then there was a custom roll cage welded onto the skateboard. A custom windshield is installed while fascia and rear are retained.

There are no doors and the only weather protection is drop down plastic sheets. Seats look like they’re stock and there is a custom basket at the rear, which might be for luggage, or something like that. There are custom bumper protectors too. The overall design of this S-Presso modified to buggy makes the standard car look “pretty”.

Why though?

One positive attribute we could draw from the Maruti S-Presso buggy (Suzuki S-Presso in Indonesia) is that it would be far more comfortable. If you are acquainted with conventional buggies in luxury hotels, you would know that they have dinky little wheels and extremely stiff suspension to rattle one’s bones.

S-Presso’s 14-inch wheels and sorted suspension will translate into far more superior ride quality than a conventional buggy. The 1.0L engine on S-Presso is kept the same. This particular S-Presso modified to buggy doesn’t look like a one-off as there are many of this kind and could be a thing in Indonesia.

Source