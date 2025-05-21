Maruti S Presso Modified To Look Like Jimny

When two car designs are fused together, they often lead to results that will make you go “huh?” or “this is an abomination”. However, there are a few mod jobs where two car designs are fused and the result is quite nice. One such example is from Indonesia-based GH Style’s body kit for Maruti S Presso that gives it the face of a Jimny. Let’s take a closer look.

Maruti S Presso Modified

S Presso is Maruti Suzuki’s attempt to crack the micro-SUV segment where Renault Kwid was doing quite well. However, sales have not been kind to S-Presso over the years and it now garnered sub 800 units in April 2025 sales chart. That may be because of the way it looks, which is not something to write home about.

Indonesia-based GH Style’s body kit for S-Presso transforms the way it looks and now S Presso goes from “I’m not buying that” to “take my money now”. That’s because GH Style has given S Presso the face of a Jimny with extensive attention to detail. It is almost like GH Styles has infused a breath of fresh air into S Presso’s design.

The front gets a complete transformation. It gets Jimny’s circular LED projector headlights with integrated LED DRLs, round turn indicators along with round fog lamps housed in a rugged bumper populated by halogen bulbs. The grille is of Classic design that gets SUZUKI lettering. There’s a flatter bumper along with redesigned front quarter panels.

At the sides, we can now see flared wheel arches along with significantly chunkier wheel arch claddings that give it a rugged appeal. Filling these flared wheel arches are stylish off-road-style wheels wrapped with fatter tyres that lend this S Presso a macho appearance. These wheels are also finished in White, to match body colour.

Jimny-inspired Design

At the rear, we now get a new and more rugged bumper that complements the front bumper design. Other than these, GH Style has not made many changes, which has turned out well. Powering this engine is the same 1.0L 3-cylinder naturally aspirated Petrol engine that is capable of generating 67 bhp and 90 Nm, mated to either a 5MT or AMT.

Considering the dwindling sales of Maruti Suzuki’s A-Segment vehicles, a facelift to S Presso might prove beneficial. We say this because Maruti Suzuki is probably the only OEM in India that is still hooked on A-Segment cars. Will it get a Jimny-inspired makeover for S Presso? Probably not. But will it look cool if that is the case? A big yes!