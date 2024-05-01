Maruti Sales April 2024 YoY vs MoM – UV Segment Grows, Hatchback Declines

Maruti’s UV segment grew significantly YoY in April 2024 while the mini, compact and mid-size segments failed to entice buyers

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the undisputed leader in the passenger vehicle segment in India, has reported sales for April 2024. Total sales (PV + CV) (domestic + exports) stood at 1,68,089 units, among which 1,40,448 units were sold in domestic markets and 5,481 units were exported. Talking exclusively about domestic passenger sales, the company experienced flat growth with 1,37,952 units sold in April 2024, a 0.46% YoY growth from 1,37,320 units sold in April 2024. MoM sales however, fell by 10.08% over 1,52,718 units sold in March 2024.

Maruti Suzuki Passenger Vehicle Sales April 2024

In the passenger vehicle segment, the company has reported a YoY de-growth across the mini, compact and mid-size segments. Mini sales, which included the Alto and S-Presso suffered a setback to 11,519 units in April 2024, down from 14,110 units sold in April 2023.

The compact segment among which are the Baleno, Celerio, DZire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR also saw sales dip to 56,953 units in the past month. This was as against 74,935 units sold in April 2023. The new 2024 Swift hatchback has been opened for bookings ahead of its official launch on 9th May 2024. The new DZire is also set for launch sometime in June 2024 and both these models see several updates over their current counterpart.

Maruti Ciaz, in the mid-size segment also saw its sales dip to 867 units last month from 1,017 units sold in April 2023. However, the utility vehicle segment, which offers models such as the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, G Vitara, Invicto, Jimny and XL6 has been met with overwhelming response. Sales touched the 56,553 unit mark in April 2024, up from 36,754 units sold in the same month last year.

In the van segment, sales of the Maruti Eeco also gained some traction with sales up to 12,060 units in April 2024 from 10,504 units sold in April 2023. This took total domestic PV sales to 1,37,952 units in April 2024 from 1,37,320 units sold in April 2023. This was a MoM de-growth from 1,52,718 units sold in March 2024. In the CVs space, Maruti has Super Carry as its only offering. Sales grew to 2,496 units in the past month from 2,199 units sold in April 2024.

Maruti Suzuki Total Sales April 2024

Total domestic sales, that include both PVs and LCVs, sales were up to 1,40,448 units in April 2024 from 1,39,519 units sold in April 2023. Maruti Suzuki also sells certain models to other OEMs, Toyota Kirloskar Motors in particular. These sales increased to 5,481 units in the month of April 2024 from 4,039 units sold in April 2023.

It took total domestic sales (PV+CV+OEM) count to 1,45,929 units in April 2024 from 1,43,558 units sold in April 2023. Maruti Suzuki saw increased demand in global markets with 22,160 units shipped in the past month, up from 16,971 units exported in April 2023.

Maruti Suzuki was the highest exporter in FY24 with 2,80,712 units shipped in the said period to command a market share of 41.77%. Total sales (Domestic + Exports) improved to 1,68,089 units, up from 1,60,529 units in April 2023 thus relating to a 7,560 unit volume growth.