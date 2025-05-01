Maruti Sales April 2025 – Total Sales Near 1.8 Lakh Units, Exports Up By 26%

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the country’s largest carmaker, reported total sales of 1,79,791 units in April 2025, including domestic, OEM and export sales. This marked a healthy growth of nearly 7% over April 2024, when total sales stood at 1,68,089 units.

Maruti Sales April 2025

In the domestic passenger vehicle segment, Maruti clocked 1,38,704 units in April 2025, almost flat compared to 1,37,952 units in the same month last year. Mini segment sales (Alto and S-Presso) dropped sharply to 6,332 units, down from 11,519 units a year ago. However, compact cars like the Baleno, Swift, WagonR, Dzire, Ignis and Celerio continued to perform well, contributing 61,591 units, a growth over 56,953 units last April.

Sales of the mid-size Ciaz sedan dipped to just 321 units, compared to 867 units in April 2024. Overall passenger car sales stood at 68,244 units, marginally lower than last year. On the other hand, utility vehicles like the Brezza, Fronx, Ertiga, Grand Vitara, Jimny, Invicto and XL6 saw a combined 59,022 units sold, up from 56,553 units, showing continued demand in the SUV/MPV space. Eeco van sales declined slightly to 11,438 units from 12,060 units.

The company also sold 3,349 units of the Super Carry LCV in April 2025, improving over 2,496 units in the same month last year. Including LCVs, total domestic sales (PV + LCV) reached 1,42,053 units.

Maruti’s OEM supply to other manufacturers (Toyota) also saw a jump with 9,827 units dispatched in April 2025 versus 5,481 units in April 2024. This pushed total domestic sales (including OEM) to 1,51,880 units.

Exports were another strong area for Maruti Suzuki this month. The company shipped 27,911 units in April 2025, up from 22,160 units last year – a robust 26% YoY growth. With strong export momentum and stable domestic demand, Maruti Suzuki continues to retain its top position in the Indian auto industry, even as it prepares for upcoming launches and EV transition in the coming quarters.