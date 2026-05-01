Maruti Sales April 2026 At 1.87 Lakh Domestic – 35% Growth YoY

Maruti Suzuki has reported strong sales performance for April 2026, with total sales reaching 2,39,646 units, marking a 33.29% year-on-year growth compared to 1,79,791 units sold in April 2025. Growth was driven by both domestic demand and exports, as the company began the new financial year on a positive note.

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales stood at 1,87,704 units, registering a robust 35.33% YoY growth over 1,38,704 units sold in April last year. On a month-on-month basis, PV sales were also up 12.93% compared to 1,66,219 units in March 2026, indicating sustained demand momentum.

Strong Domestic Demand Across Segments

Maruti’s domestic PV growth was broad-based across segments. Entry-level models like Alto and S-Presso recorded combined sales of 16,066 units, showing significant improvement over 6,332 units last year.

The compact and mid-size segment, which includes models like Baleno, Swift, Dzire, WagonR, Celerio, Ignis and Ciaz, continued to be the highest contributor with 80,659 units, up from 61,912 units in April 2025. This segment remains the backbone of Maruti’s volume strategy.

SUVs And MPVs Continue Momentum

Utility vehicles also posted strong growth, with sales rising to 77,892 units, compared to 59,022 units last year. Models such as Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto and Jimny continue to drive volumes in this space. The van segment, represented by Eeco, recorded 13,087 units, up from 11,438 units last year, indicating steady demand for commercial and people-mover applications.

Exports Jump 43%, OEM Sales Decline

Maruti’s export performance remained strong, with 40,054 units shipped in April 2026, registering a 43.51% YoY growth compared to 27,911 units last year. However, sales to Toyota saw a decline, dropping to 8,470 units, down 13.81% YoY from 9,827 units. Meanwhile, light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales remained stable at 3,418 units, showing marginal growth.

Overall Sales Breakdown

Including PVs, LCVs and OEM supplies, Maruti’s total domestic sales stood at 1,99,592 units, up from 1,51,880 units last year. With exports added, total sales reached 2,39,646 units for April 2026. Maruti Suzuki’s April 2026 performance highlights strong demand recovery across segments, especially in passenger vehicles and exports. The continued growth in SUVs and compact cars, along with rising export volumes, is supporting overall momentum.