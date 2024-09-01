Maruti Sales Aug 2024 At 1.43 Lakh – WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Brezza, Ertiga, Vitara

Maruti Suzuki has reported a YoY decline in total sales in August 2024 while YTD sales showed some improvement

Maruti Suzuki India Limited ended August 2024 on a lower note. The company has seen sales decline across almost all segments save for the UV segment while sales also improved where sales to other OEMs and total exports were concerned. Of a total of 1,81,782 units sold in August 2024, the company sold 1,45,570 units in domestic markets, which included both PV and LCVs, 10,209 units to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), while 26,003 units were exported.

Maruti Suzuki PV Sales August 2024

Maruti Suzuki sales in the mini segment, that comprises the Alto and S-Presso, dipped to 10,648 units in August 2024, down from 12,209 units sold in August 2023. The company also witnessed lower sales across its compact segment, which includes models such as Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, down to 58,051 units in the past month from 72,451 units sold in the same month last year. This took total sales in these two segments down to 68,699 units from 84,660 units on a YoY basis.

Sales also dipped across the mid-size segment which includes the Ciaz, down to 707 units from 849 units sold in August 2023 taking total PV sales to 69,406 units down from 85,509 units YoY. Maruti Suzuki regales itself for its interesting lineup of utility vehicles. These include the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, G Vitara, Invicto, Jimny and XL6 and sales across this segment showed off a YoY growth to 62,684 units in August 2024, up from 58,746 units sold in the same month last year.

Sales of the Eeco van dipped to 10,985 units from 11,859 units thus resulting in lower sales across the domestic passenger vehicle segment to 1,43,075 units in August 2024. This was an 8.35% YoY decline over 1,56,114 units sold in the same month last year. The company also sells LCVs that includes the Super Carry but witnessed a slight 2.69% decline in sales here as well as sales fell to 2,495 units in the past month from 2,564 units sold in the same month last year.

Sales to other OEMs grew to 10,209 units from 5,790 units YoY. Total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) thus dipped to 1,55,779 units from 1,64,468 units YoY. However, total exports were also higher at 26,003 units in August 2024, up 5.64% from 24,614 units sold in August 2023.

Maruti Suzuki YTD Sales April-August 2024

Taking into account sales during the YTD period April-August 2024, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 8,78,691 units in this period. This was a decline from 8,68,742 units sold in the same period of 2023. Sales declined in terms of passenger vehicle sales in domestic markets while once again in this segment, sales of UVs improved significantly.

Mini segment sales dipped to 51,424 units from 62,199 units on a YTD basis while compact sales fell to 3,05,941 units from 3,50,378 units sold in the FY2023-24 period. This took total mini + compact sales down to 3,57,365 units. Ciaz sales too fell to 3,479 units from 5,950 units YTD

However, utility vehicle sales surged to 2,82,116 units in the FY2024-25 period from 2,47,196 units sold in the same period of the previous year. Eeco van sales remained flat at 56,692 units while LCV sales also improved only marginally to 13,332 from 13,202 units sold in the year ago period. Sales to other OEMs also improved to 45,159 units taking total sales (PV+LCV+OEM) to 7,58,143 units, marginally lower when compared to 7,58,711 units sold in the FY2023-24 period. Exports also improved to 1,20,548 units over 1,10,031 units YTD.