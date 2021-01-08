Maruti Sales Break Up Dec 2020 – Alto, Swift, Baleno, WagonR, Dzire, Ertiga

Maruti Alto regained the top position in the company line-up for Dec 2020 sales

December’20 was a good month for Maruti as it managed to register a strong 15% growth in sales, when compared with its performance of December’19. In Dec’20, Maruti dispatched 1,40,754 cars to its dealer partners in India and even registered a 4% growth over its November’20’s sales figures. Let’s have a look at the brand-wise sales performance for the same time period.

HatchBacks Driving Growth

Maruti’s best selling hatch-backs, Alto and Swift, both had a good Dec’20 as the models managed strong double digit growths over their sales performance from Dec’19. Maruti sold 18,140 units of the Alto in Dec’20, versus 15,489 units in Dec’19, registering a 17% GOLY (Growth Over Last Year). Swift too did well, with sales of 18,131 units in Dec’20 compared to 14,749 units in Dec’19.

Baleno was the third best selling vehicle from Maruti’s stable and the best selling car from the Nexa channel last month. Baleno’s Dec’20 sales stood at 18,030 units.

It had managed to sell 18,464 units in Dec’19. It is impressive that Baleno has been able to manage sales figures upwards of 17-18K, month over month, despite fresh competitors like 2020 Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz.

WagonR has been one of the most trusted brand for typical middle class families which are on a lookout for a budget friendly car with some decent interior space. Dec’20 saw WagonR’s sales rise by a commendable 64% over same month last year.

Missing Diesel

Maruti’s Dzire and Vitara Brezza, both registered decline in their sales numbers by around 10% each. Dzire clocked sales of 13,868 units in Dec’20, registering 9% de growth over last year and the Brezza managed to sell 12,251 units, recording a 10% decline in sales over last year.

While individually the sales numbers are good, for both Brezza and Dzire; but when compared with their last year’s performance, initial slowdown signs are visible. The decline in sales can also be attributed to the lack of Diesel engine option, as in the BS4 era, Diesel used to be a big contributor for sales for both, Dzire and Brezza.

Eeco Continues to Outperform

Eeco has had a dream run since past few months as the model has been able to register strong consistent growths, month after month. With multiple players entering the last mile delivery segment, sales of the Eeco have continued to soar, despite almost 0 investment from Maruti’s end to upgrade the model. In Dec’20, Eeco sold 11,215 units and registered a 47% growth over its last year’s performance.

Ertiga as a brand has been growing consistently in terms of sales figures but rather what is more surprising is XL6 registering growth over its last year’s sales numbers. In Dec’20, both Ertiga and XL6 registered growths of 38% and 22% respectively. Combined sales of the duo for the month of Dec’20 stood at 12,265 units, clocking around 33% growth over last year.

Summary

Maruti’s December’20 sales were majorly driven by strong growths in the hatchback segment, which happens to be its forte. In the post pandemic world, there has been a rise in demand for personal mobility and it could be a key driving factor in sales growth of the segment. Pent-up demand due to ongoing supply related constraints has also been another reason for higher dealer dispatch numbers for most OEMs.