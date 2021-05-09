Maruti Sales Breakup April 2021 – Alto, Swift, Brezza, Ertiga, Baleno

Maruti Suzuki sales dipped 7 percent MoM with the WagonR making it to the top of the list and Swift slipping to second spot

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, has reported domestic sales of 1,35,879 units in April 2021. This was a 7 percent MoM de-growth as against 1,46,203 units sold in March 21 while YoY figures cannot be assessed as the country went into complete lockdown in view of the pandemic in April 2020 when 0 units were sold.

April 2021 was also not an easy month for automakers in India. Though it was not as bad as the same month of the previous year, the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic struck and once again put auto sales into jeopardy. The present scenario is also not conducive to increased sales as even though there is no likelihood of a complete national lockdown like last year, partial shutdowns and curfew may take their toll on automobile sales.

Wagon-R best-selling car for April 2021

The WagonR was not only the best-selling car in the company lineup for April 2021, it was the No.1 selling car in India. WagonR domestic wholesales which had stood at 18,757 units in March 21, dipped marginally to 18,656 in April 21 but still retained its top position.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift, which has long been a company best seller and which was at No.1 in March 21, slipped to second place in April 21. Sales dipped 16 percent MoM from 21,714 units sold in March 21 to 18,316 units sold in April 21.

Maruti Suzuki Alto also suffered de-growth of 1 percent from 17,401 units sold in March 21 to 17,303 units sold last month while sales of the Baleno dipped significantly by 23 percent from 21,217 units sold in March 21 to 16,384 units sold last month.

Positioned at No.5 on the company sales list was the DZire with 23 percent higher domestic wholesales in April 21 (14,073 units) as compared to sales in March 21 (11,434 units). The DZire has been topping the list of best-selling compact sedans ever since it first entered the market. In March 21, the DZire posted a 109 percent YoY growth as against 5,476 units sold in March 2020 and this is despite the fact that it does not receive a diesel engine option.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Vitara Brezza sales were more or less flat MoM. Eeco sales which had stood at 11,547 units in March 21 dipped 1 percent to 11,469 units in April 21. Brezza wholesales slipped 54 units from 11,274 units sold in March 21 to 11,220 units sold last month. The Brezza also made it to No.2 on the list as India’s second best-selling sub-4 meter compact SUV for April 2021.

S-Presso and Ignis post positive wholesales

While Ertiga sales dipped 7 percent MoM with 8,644 units dispatched in April 21, the S-Presso and Ignis receive more positive response. S-Presso sales surged 7 percent to 7,738 units in April 21, up from 7,252 units sold in March 21 while Ignis wholesales were up by 4 percent MoM to 4,522 units in April 2. Positive growth was also reported in the case of the XL6 which grew 10 percent MoM from 3,062 units sold in March 21 to 3,373 units sold in the past month.

Even as wholesales of the S-Cross and Ciaz dipped 11 percent and 4 percent MoM, it was the Celerio that noted the highest de-growth which stood at 92 percent, falling from 4,720 units sold in March 21 to just 367 units in April 21.